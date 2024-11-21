Couchbase Announces Winners Of 2024 Couchbase Customer Impact Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Couchbase Customers Honored for Developing Cutting-Edge Enterprise Applications and Delivering Exceptional User Experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase , Inc.

(NASDAQ: BASE ), the cloud database company, today announced the winners of the 2024 Couchbase Impact Awards. The awards program recognizes customers who are modernizing operational infrastructure to develop modern, real-time and mission-critical applications.

"The AI era has sparked a new pace of innovation, challenging enterprises to evolve in order to meet consumer demands and maintain their competitive edge. Our award-winning customers are leading this charge, building modern applications on Couchbase that drive business at the edge with real-time capabilities," said Josh Harbert, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Couchbase. "The ingenuity from this year's honorees is a testament to their technological sophistication and commitment to providing exceptional user experiences wherever they occur. In using Capella, Couchbase's developer data platform, these businesses are able to build and deploy feature-rich applications to engage users and drive their businesses without worrying about performance issues, downtime or unpredictable costs. It's amazing to see Couchbase in action across a wide array of use cases, from quick-service restaurant operations, powering live captioning to help those with impaired hearing, and sports wagering, to optimizing hotel and flight operations. On behalf of the entire Couchbase team, congratulations to the 2024 Impact Award winners. We're excited to witness the new innovations they'll come up with in the future."

Below are the winners of the 2024 Couchbase Impact Awards:



PRODATO (based in Nuremberg, Germany)

With Couchbase as its central data hub, PRODATO , a leading IT consulting and data management company, was able to quickly create a simple and fast solution for its end customer that required a database to store customer purchase data and receipts.

Quantic (based in West Chester, Pennsylvania)

Quantic , a cloud-based restaurant point-of-sale platform, selected Couchbase Capella for a simple yet powerful way to keep pace with its expanding number of customers, products and features, and achieved 50% faster querying. Capella provides easy scalability along with automatic offline sync capabilities and an always-on experience for restaurant service staff. Capella's price performance and unique edge capabilities provide Quantic's customers with a more agile tableside checkout experience and allow their clients' transaction data to remain synced, even during internet outages.

Sabre Corporation (based in Southlake,Texas)

Couchbase will enable a distributed, always-on transactional system for Sabre Corporation - a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. Couchbase handles over hundreds of thousands of read transactions and more than 1,000 updates per second. Couchbase's ability to maintain consistent transaction performance within tens of milliseconds, while offering horizontal scalability across various public cloud regions and cost-effective deployment options, is crucial for meeting product requirements.

Advanced call captioning phone system (based in Roseville, California)

Couchbase enables this customer to provide real-time captions for the hearing impaired, along with emergency service notifications. This customer combines automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology with its AI software to deliver the best call captioning experience for its users. All data flows through Couchbase, making it a crucial component to their tech stack and customer experience.

Leading French supermarket chain (based in Paris, France)

This customer leverages Couchbase Mobile to help power 25,000 mobile devices across 3,000 stores where Wi-Fi connection is often spotty and unreliable. This allows employees to keep applications up and running to assist customers and provide an overall better shopping experience.

Leading online sports gambling company (based in New York City, New York) This customer uses Couchbase Capella to power customer personalization and content management for its Cross Product Promotions platform. Capella has enabled this customer to scale its patronage faster and maintain peak performance while handling large volumes of unpredictable traffic with no downtime during large sporting events.

