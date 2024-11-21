Appfire Ranked Number 121 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company's extensive app portfolio, channel-driven approach and strategic acquisitions lead to 977% revenue growth

Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced it ranked No. 121

on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM. The list represents a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

Over the past three years, Appfire has achieved 977% growth, securing its place on

Deloitte's distinguished list. Throughout volatile tech market cycles, Appfire has maintained consistent momentum by addressing the evolving needs of today's teams and delivering lasting value through purpose-built cost effective solutions, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and a channel-driven approach.

"Our mission is to equip and connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "We help teams unlock the full power of the platforms they use - including Atlassian, Microsoft, monday and Salesforce - with apps that enhance collaboration, drive productivity and streamline workflows. Our partnership model, commitment to innovation, and strategic business decisions driven by shared core values make Appfire an irreplaceable partner to our customers in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To be recognized by Deloitte for a third consecutive year is an incredible honor and testament to our customers, partners and fireflies (employees) who share our same drive."

Key initiatives fueling Appfire's growth in 2024 include:



Partner-centric approach: Appfire is particularly unique given that the company does not have a sales team. Instead, the company has a dedicated team that supports more than 700 channel partners with resources and tailored solutions that fit how they sell and what customers need.

Product Innovation, including AI-driven software: In 2024 Appfire announced its Knowledge Management solution , a combination of productivity apps centered around its Comala Document offering. Appfire also continued to invest in offerings focused on IT Service Management, BI & Reporting, and Agile Development lifecycle. Lastly, Appfire has offered rule-based AI for several years and continues to advance its AI offerings to prepare teams for the future of collaborative work. With Atlassian announcing the general availability of Rovo AI , Appfire was one of the first vendors to release an AI-powered Rovo agent, WorkFlow Pro , for Jira admins and power users looking to automate faster and more confidently. Expanding capabilities through tuck-in acquisition: Appfire's acquisition strategy has been instrumental in ensuring its offerings keep pace with technology innovation. To equip teams with enhanced capabilities focused on productivity, agile planning and business reporting needs, Appfire most recently acquired Jexo , Qotilabs , and JXL .

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

This news comes on the heels of Appfire announcing that it reached a remarkable milestone in January 2024, surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and growing to over 800 employees across 27 countries. Through its people-first culture, and amid massive growth, Appfire also remains committed to philanthropy, with nearly 80% of its team involved in social impact initiatives like Pledge 1% and Appfire Town .

This is the third consecutive year Appfire has been included among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

The company has also received other notable accolades that position Appfire as a leader in the software industry. This includes recognition from Inc. on the 2024 Power Partners list, as well as inclusion in CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide and recognition among CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs . In addition, Appfire was named one of the best places to work by Inc. and BuiltIn , earned a spot on the coveted Inc. 5000 list, and CISO Doug Kersten received a Boston ORBIE award for outstanding cybersecurity leadership .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at .

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see /about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

