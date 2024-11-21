Kuwait Moi Arrests 15 People, Issues 840 Traffic Fines During Campaigns

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Interior announced on Thursday that it arrested 15 individuals and issued 840 traffic fines during campaigns in Mahboula and Fahaheel areas.

The Interior Ministry's public relations and moral guidance department said in a press statement that the campaigns were meant to hold accountable those violating traffic laws and also focused on felons committing several illegal acts including residency and work permit violations in addition to possession of narcotics and alcohol.

The ministry affirmed it would continue to track down all wrongdoers no matter where in the country to safeguard the country's security and enforce the law. (end)

