Volunteers Make A Difference At The Tom Weir Mountain Garden, Balmaha

(MENAFN- Pressat) Blue sky and sunshine greeted a squad of 23 volunteers at a Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs“Make a Difference” Day at the Tom Weir mountain garden at Balmaha, on Wednesday 20th November.

The volunteers were a very willing and enthusiastic group who worked hard to do a general tidy-up of the garden and immediate surroundings and planted 150 heathers. John Urquhart, Chair of the Friends who helped organise the event commented“We would like to thank each of the volunteers for all their hard work and the National Park Authority for providing tools and equipment. We would also like to thank the Oak Tree Inn who kindly provided a much-appreciated lunch which was enjoyed by all”. John added“The litter-picking equipment was not needed as there was hardly a scrap of litter to be found”.

The Friends successfully applied for a Volunteering Matters Action Earth Grant, with grant funding provided by Naturescot, which is helping to pay for the new plants.

After lunch and to make the most of the beautiful day, John took some of the volunteers on a guided walk along the West Highland shore-side path and returned to Balmaha over the Druim Nan Buraich.

It is now ten years since the Tom Weir's Rest picnic site was opened and some of the wooden interpretation panels are starting to rot. The Friends are planning to replace these and are applying for funding in order to do this. If you would like to donate towards replacing the panels or if you would like to become a member of the Friends (from only £20 per year), this can be done via the website at