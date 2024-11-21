Dxfeed Launches Exclusive Black Friday Deals - Up To 50% Off Market Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday,

dxFeed, a leading data and management provider for the global industry, is thrilled to announce an exceptional on its market data offerings on href="" rel="nofollow" dxfee . With discounts of up to 25% on best-selling bundles and up to 50% off select products, traders can access premium market insights at unbeatable prices.

The promotion runs from

November 20 to December 2, 2024 , offering traders a chance to supercharge their trading strategies without breaking the bank.

The promotion runs from November 20 to December 2, 2024, offering traders a chance to supercharge their trading strategies without breaking the bank.

Highlights of the Black Friday Sale:

Futures Market Data



Market Depth Bundle (CME Group L2 + Eurex L2): $114 (was $154)

Top of Book Bundle (CME Group L1 + Eurex L1): $59 (was $78)



U.S. Equities



U.S. Equities Trading Bundle (Nasdaq TotalView + EDGX Market Depth): $89 (was $119)

Consolidated US Equities Level 1 (NBBO): $36 (was $49) Nasdaq Basic Top of Book: $19 (was $29)

Market Scanners and Indicators



dxFeed Scanner for Cboe One Feed: $9 (was $19) dxFeed Market Indicator: $19 (was $39)

US Futures



CME Market Depth: $29 (was $39)

CME Top of Book: $14 (was $19) Cboe VIX Futures Market Depth: $29 (was $39)



Composite Forex Feed: $19 (was $29)

Eurex Futures Level 2: $49 (was $65) Borsa Istanbul Equities Level 2 Indices: $49 (was $64)

...and much more!

Don't Miss Out!

This exclusive Black Friday promotion is available to non-professional traders and includes a 1-month dxFeed market data subscription at a discounted price. Standard rates will apply after the first month unless canceled.

These deals are accessible through all dxFeed retail platforms on href="" rel="nofollow" dxfee .

Act Now!

Make the most of these limited-time offers and ensure your trading toolkit is second to none. Promotion ends December 2, 2024 – secure your edge today!

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider

and

calculation agent

for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service . The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider . dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Contact dxFeed: [email protected]



Media Contact:

Kate Zapekina

+1 201 685-9280

[email protected]



