(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

How Smart Devices Are Helping Pet Owners Stay Ahead of Issues



GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh data from

HostingAdvice

reveals that 96% of pet owners now embrace as an essential component of pet care, marking a shift in how Americans monitor their animals' health. Pet parents rely on smart devices to track everything from daily activity to vital signs.



HostingAdvice

Continue Reading

Smart technology has become essential in the pet care toolkit, and 87% of Americans surveyed credit digital solutions for improved pet monitoring abilities. Instead of scheduling routine vet visits, 81% of owners turn to tech alternatives for regular health checks and activity tracking.



High costs and packed vet schedules drive this digital migration. Remote cameras give 89% of owners instant access to their pets' activities, while GPS trackers offer 88% of parents' continuous location updates without subscription fees. Apple AirTags dubbed a favorite with 77% of budget-conscious owners embracing these affordable trackers as innovative pet monitoring solutions.

"Pet parents demand the same digital convenience in animal care that they expect in human healthcare," said Joe Warnimont, HostingAdvice security and technical expert. "Smart devices deliver real-time health insights at a fraction of traditional care costs, putting vital data directly in pet parents' hands."

Millennials and Gen Z pet parents, who choose pets first, delaying having children or living as double-income-no-kids (DINKS), lead the charge toward affordable, instant-access care options, with 80% saying they would spend $100 on pet tech products.

"Modern pet parents view their animals as family members and expect family-quality care," Warnimont added. "For a generation that manages their own health through apps and wearables, traditional pet care feels outdated. They demand instant access and are ready to invest in technology that treats pet health with the same urgency as human "

HostingAdvice advises pet owners to carefully evaluate their pet monitoring needs, prioritize devices with proven security features, and create a balanced approach that combines both technological solutions and professional veterinary care when necessary.



For the full survey results, visit hostingadvice/pet-tech-survey .

About HostingAdvice

HostingAdvice is a leading resource for web hosting information and reviews, offering expert advice and comprehensive analyses on hosting solutions, cybersecurity,

and digital trends. By providing in-depth research and insights, HostingAdvice empowers individuals and businesses to make informed decisions about their online presence.

Media Contact

Elle Welch

[email protected]

423-605-5553

SOURCE HostingAdvice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED