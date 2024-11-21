Stellar Health Appoints Chad Turner As New Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health, a healthcare company focused on revolutionizing value-based care, today announced the appointment of Chad Turner as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chad will lead Stellar's next phase of expansion as the company brings value-based care to every healthcare corner in America in 2025 and beyond.

Chad Turner - Chief Revenue Officer

With more than 25 years of healthcare experience, Turner brings to Stellar deep strategic and go-to-market expertise from previous sales and operational roles, including most recently as Chief Growth Officer at On Belay Health (a Medicare ACO). Prior to that, Chad served as Chief Growth Officer at Ventra Health & Sandata Technologies and held national sales leadership roles at Athenahealth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad to our leadership team," said Michael Meng CEO and Co-Founder of Stellar Health.

"Chad's strategic growth vision combined with his enthusiasm to enable and empower our payor and provider partners to be successful and deliver optimal value-based care, made this a perfect match as we enter our next phase of growth."



Stellar Health is leading the transformation and repair of a broken value-based care delivery system. Traditional value-based care delivery models are often encumbered by complex workflows and delayed financial rewards, with primary care providers waiting upwards of 12–24 months to receive compensation for their efforts. Stellar Health addresses these challenges through its point-of-care platform, which simplifies value-based care into actionable, granular actions that are rewarded to providers and their teams transparently on a monthly basis. Stellar's novel approach has allowed the Stellar network to expand rapidly with over 16,000+ providers onboarded and over 1 million patients impacted to date.

"I am honored to join the outstanding Stellar leadership team at such an exciting time," said Turner. "Stellar has been able to build strong relationships with many of the national and regional payors through the strength of its provider network and its powerful incentive-based platform. True value-based care requires enabling and compensating primary care teams for the patient care they provide and Stellar has built the best model in the industry."

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health is a healthcare technology company redefining value-based care delivery for primary care teams.

Through our industry-leading micro-incentive platform, providers and their care teams receive in-workflow prompts to close care and quality gaps efficiently. Every value-based care activity is rewarded monthly, real-time feedback loops are realized, and overall patient care is enhanced.

By shifting the existing financial model, Stellar Health is ushering in a new era of shared accountability for primary care networks everywhere. With a rapidly expanding network of 16,000+ providers, 2,100 medical practices, and over one million patients, Stellar Health is uniquely positioned to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare system. To learn more about why healthcare partners across the country trust Stellar to deliver value-based care at scale, visit stellar and join us on Linkedin . Stellar is backed by General Atlantic, Point72, & Primary Venture Partners.

