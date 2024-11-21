Nord Anglia Education And UNICEF Extend Global Partnership For Another Three Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership helps students and other young people become change-makers in support of achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international organisation

Nord Anglia Education

today announced the continuation of its partnership with UNICEF

for a further three years.

The collaboration, which was established in 2017, will further strengthen the two organisations' advocacy for children's rights, inspire students and young people to become change-makers, and continue the ongoing work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs).

Empowering students to make the world a better place

The partnership with UNICEF aims to embed leadership, social advocacy, and global citizenship within the educational offering of Nord Anglia's more than 80 schools in 33 countries worldwide.

Students are challenged to learn about sustainability and equality, and to make a lasting impact on their communities by working to address issues they have come to understand and care deeply about. Each year, Nord Anglia students are invited to take part in events and social impact initiatives, such as Youth Advocate Workshops and the annual Student Summit. A key event each year on 20 November is World Children's Day, when Nord Anglia students reflect on the value and agency of young people as change-makers, with a focus on

the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child .

As well as helping support Nord Anglia's students, UNICEF will use the US$1.5 million pledged by the international schools organisation to help raise awareness of children's rights with governments and international bodies, driving support towards achieving the SDGs for every child, everywhere. With the support of Nord Anglia Education, UNICEF will continue amplifying the voices of children and young people on the importance of the SDGs to ensure they actively participate in conversations that most impact their lives.

In addition to its partnership with UNICEF, Nord Anglia's students are also encouraged to develop sustainable projects tackling a number of the SDGs. Through Nord Anglia's Social Impact Grants, each project's funding application is reviewed by a Student Advisory Board, comprising a group of elected representatives from across its schools.

Lord David Puttnam, UNICEF UK Ambassador and Chairperson of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board,

said: "This unique collaboration

with UNICEF gives Nord Anglia students and young people around the globe the tools to make a difference in our world. Embedding empathy, social advocacy, and global citizenship in their education will help them to create a better future for themselves and for generations to come."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education,

said: "What makes our UNICEF partnership so powerful is that it combines sustainability, equality, and global citizenship with important leadership skills. These principles are at the heart of our educational approach, and we are delighted to be continuing this important work with UNICEF."

Valentina Buj, Senior Adviser, Public Sector Engagement Hub, Public Partnerships Division at UNICEF, said: "At UNICEF, we believe in the power of children to shape a better future. By partnering with Nord Anglia Education, we are equipping young minds with the knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals and the skills they need to become agents of change in their communities and beyond. Together, we are fostering a generation of leaders who will build a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world for all."

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF's emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children's rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), Registered Charity No. 1072612 (England & Wales), SC043677 (Scotland).

For more information visit href="" rel="nofollow" or . Follow UNICEF UK on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook

and YouTube .

'UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service'



