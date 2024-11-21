Anycubic Unveils New 3D Printing Innovations at Formnext 2024, Captivating Global Attention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Anycubic
made a remarkable debut at the 2024 Formnext exhibition, held at Booth F129 in Hall 12.1 in Frankfurt. The company showcased its latest innovations in consumer-grade 3D printing technology, drawing significant attention from global customers and industry media alike.
Kobra S1 Combo: Anycubic's First Enclosed CoreXY Multicolor FDM Printer
A key highlight of Anycubic's showcase was the Kobra S1 Combo, the company's first multicolor FDM printer utilizing CoreXY structure. Supporting up to 8-color printing, the Kobra S1 Combo is equipped Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) that endows printers with active and side drying features, enabling filament drying during the printing process for enhanced print quality and consistency. The printer also boasts a 320°C hotend and a stable print chamber, ensuring reliable performance with functional materials such as ASA and PETG. This combination of features attracted considerable interest and inquiries from visitors.
Kobra 3 Max: Gateway of Large-Format Multicolor Printing
Another
highlight
of
the
event
was
the
Kobra
3
Max,
which
offers
impressive
large-format
printing
with
a
build
size
of
420×420×500mm
and
8-color
printing
capabilities.
As
the
consumer-grade
FDM
printer
with
the
largest
print
volume
in
its
class,
the
Kobra
3
Max
excels
in
both
versatility
and
scale.
Building
on
the
ACE
Pro
active
and
side-drying
technology
introduced
with
the
Kobra
3
Combo,
this
model
allows
users
to
print
large
objects-such
as
helmets
or
tools-in
a
single
pass,
while
maintaining
exceptional
print
quality.
It
is
also
ideal
for
mass-producing
multiple
units
or
spare
parts
in
one
print
run.
The
Kobra
3
Max
sets
a
new
benchmark
for
high-quality,
large-scale
multicolor
printing.
Both
the
Kobra
S1
Combo
and
Kobra
3
Max
are
expected
to
be
available
on
the
market
around
the
New
Year
of
2025.
Photon Mono M7 Max: A New Benchmark in Large-Format Resin Printing
Another eagerly awaited product is the Photon Mono M7 Max, Anycubic's latest high-performance resin printer. Featuring a spacious 14.7-liter build volume (298×164×300mm), the Photon Mono M7 Max integrates COB light source technology, reinforced lead screws, and dynamic release mechanisms the intelligent release 2.0, which collectively enhance stability and precision during printing. The printer also boasts a print speed nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, significantly reducing print times. Additionally, its resin heating vat and resin auto-recycling management module optimize material handling and print stability. With eight user-friendly design features, the Photon Mono M7 Max enhances ease of use and increases print success rates, making it a significant advancement in the resin printing field.
Global Engagement and Media Buzz
Throughout the event, Anycubic attracted substantial attention from media representatives and industry influencers. Visitors from across the globe visited the booth to explore the new products, creating an atmosphere of excitement and buzz. This strong engagement highlights Anycubic's growing influence and ongoing commitment to innovation within the 3D printing industry.
Exclusive Black Friday Promotions: Special Discounts on Kobra 3 Combo
During the exhibition, Anycubic also introduced a special Black Friday promotion for the Kobra 3 Combo, its flagship FDM multicolor printer. Known for its unique 8-color printing capabilities and active and side drying features, the Kobra 3 Combo has garnered high praise from both consumer users and industry experts. The Black Friday sale offers exclusive discounts, making it an excellent opportunity for customers to purchase at special pricing. For more details, visit the Anycubic Official Store .
For additional information, visit the official Anycubic website
SOURCE ANYCUBIC
