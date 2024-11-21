(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Anycubic

made a remarkable debut at the 2024 Formnext exhibition, held at Booth F129 in Hall 12.1 in Frankfurt. The company showcased its latest innovations in consumer-grade 3D printing technology, drawing significant attention from global customers and alike.

Kobra S1 Combo: Anycubic's First Enclosed CoreXY Multicolor FDM Printer

Anycubic Unveils New 3D Printing Innovations at Formnext 2024, Captivating Global Attention

A key highlight of Anycubic's showcase was the Kobra S1 Combo, the company's first multicolor FDM printer utilizing CoreXY structure. Supporting up to 8-color printing, the Kobra S1 Combo is equipped Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro) that endows printers with active and side drying features, enabling filament drying during the printing process for enhanced print quality and consistency. The printer also boasts a 320°C hotend and a stable print chamber, ensuring reliable performance with functional materials such as ASA and PETG. This combination of features attracted considerable interest and inquiries from visitors.

Kobra 3 Max: Gateway of Large-Format Multicolor Printing

Another

highlight

of

the

event

was

the

Kobra

3

Max,

which

offers

impressive

large-format

printing

with

a

build

size

of

420×420×500mm

and

8-color

printing

capabilities.

As

the

consumer-grade

FDM

printer

with

the

largest

print

volume

in

its

class,

the

Kobra

3

Max

excels

in

both

versatility

and

scale.

Building

on

the

ACE

Pro

active

and

side-drying

technology

introduced

with

the

Kobra

3

Combo,

this

model

allows

users

to

print

large

objects-such

as

helmets

or

tools-in

a

single

pass,

while

maintaining

exceptional

print

quality.

It

is

also

ideal

for

mass-producing

multiple

units

or

spare

parts

in

one

print

run.

The

Kobra

3

Max

sets

a

new

benchmark

for

high-quality,

large-scale

multicolor

printing.

Both

the

Kobra

S1

Combo

and

Kobra

3

Max

are

expected

to

be

available

on

the

market

around

the

New

Year

of

2025.

Photon Mono M7 Max: A New Benchmark in Large-Format Resin Printing

Another eagerly awaited product is the Photon Mono M7 Max, Anycubic's latest high-performance resin printer. Featuring a spacious 14.7-liter build volume (298×164×300mm), the Photon Mono M7 Max integrates COB light source technology, reinforced lead screws, and dynamic release mechanisms the intelligent release 2.0, which collectively enhance stability and precision during printing. The printer also boasts a print speed nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, significantly reducing print times. Additionally, its resin heating vat and resin auto-recycling management module optimize material handling and print stability. With eight user-friendly design features, the Photon Mono M7 Max enhances ease of use and increases print success rates, making it a significant advancement in the resin printing field.

Global Engagement and Media Buzz

Throughout the event, Anycubic attracted substantial attention from media representatives and industry influencers. Visitors from across the globe visited the booth to explore the new products, creating an atmosphere of excitement and buzz. This strong engagement highlights Anycubic's growing influence and ongoing commitment to innovation within the 3D printing industry.

Exclusive Black Friday Promotions: Special Discounts on Kobra 3 Combo

During the exhibition, Anycubic also introduced a special Black Friday promotion for the Kobra 3 Combo, its flagship FDM multicolor printer. Known for its unique 8-color printing capabilities and active and side drying features, the Kobra 3 Combo has garnered high praise from both consumer users and industry experts.

For additional information, visit the official Anycubic website

SOURCE ANYCUBIC

