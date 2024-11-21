(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Securities, is proud to announce its win as Best Brokerage for Day Trading for the second consecutive year at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2024. This recognition underscores TradeUP's commitment to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools, innovative features, and a seamless trading experience in today's competitive markets.

Commitment to Excellence, Year After Year

TradeUP Securities Wins Best Brokerage for Day Trading for Second Consecutive Year at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2024

Continue Reading

"We are honored to receive this recognition once again," said Vincent Lupo, Chief Operating Officer of TradeUP Securities. "This award reaffirms our dedication to delivering the tools, data, and support necessary for day traders to succeed. We remain committed to continually enhancing our platform to meet the evolving needs of the trading community."

A Platform Built for Day Traders

Day traders require precision, speed, and efficiency, and TradeUP is built to deliver on all of these. The platform offers a wide array of features designed specifically for active traders, including:



Zero-Commission Trading : TradeUP offers $0 commission and contract fees* on stocks and options, providing an affordable solution for active traders looking to optimize their returns.



Competitive Margin Rates : TradeUP's favorable margin rates allow traders to leverage their positions effectively, enhancing their trading flexibility.



Real-Time Market Data & Free Level 2 Quotes : Stay informed with real-time market data, including OTC stocks, and free Level 2 Quotes for deeper insights into market depth and order flow.



Advanced Analytical Tools : TradeUP provides powerful charting tools, indicators, and drawing features that enable traders to analyze market trends, identify potential opportunities, and make well-informed decisions.



Professional Features for Active Traders : Utilize custom alerts, run screeners, and monitor market activity with heat maps and other advanced tools tailored to active traders.

24/5 Trading Accessibility : TradeUP offers seamless trading across desktop, PC, and mobile platforms with 24/5 access, allowing traders to stay connected and execute trades anywhere, anytime.

By prioritizing the tools and features that matter most to day traders, TradeUP empowers clients to seize market opportunities with confidence and precision.

Limited-Time Offer: Transfer to TradeUP and Earn Up to 3% Cashback Plus $300 in Transfer Credit

To celebrate its continued success, TradeUP Securities is offering a limited-time transfer promotion. New clients who complete an ACAT transfer will earn up to 3% cashback on their transferred assets, along with up to $300 in transfer credit reimbursements. With $0 contract fees, no commissions on stocks and ETFs, and powerful trading tools, there's no better time to join a platform consistently recognized for its innovation and cost-effectiveness.

Driving Innovation with a Client-First Mission

At TradeUP Securities, the mission remains simple: putting clients first. By offering cost-effective pricing structures, advanced tools, and dedicated customer support, TradeUP ensures that traders have everything they need to achieve their investment goals. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, TradeUP continues to redefine the day trading experience for traders around the globe.

About TradeUP Securities

TradeUP Securities, Inc. is a leading online brokerage platform offering a wide range of investment products, including stocks, options, and ETFs. With a focus on premium client services and innovative tools, TradeUP delivers a user-friendly interface, advanced trading features, and real-time market data. Designed to empower investors of all levels, TradeUP enables traders to make confident decisions and seize opportunities in today's fast-paced financial markets. Join TradeUP today and experience the next level of online trading.

Disclaimer:

*Zero commission and contract fees apply to self-directed individual accounts for U.S. tax residents, only for securities traded on U.S. exchanges. Regulatory and other fees may. Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request information in this material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide professional, investment, or any other type of advice or recommendation does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, reliability, completeness, appropriateness, or sufficiency of any information included in this material.

Please carefully consider all potential benefits and risks associated with securities. Securities and derivatives transactions involve the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. TradeUP Securities, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about TradeUP Securities, Inc., see FINRA BrokerCheck . For further information about SIPC insurance coverage for accounts at TradeUP Securities, Inc., see or request an explanatory brochure from TradeUP Securities, Inc. Please read through our Terms and Conditions before investing. Visit TradeUP for more information. © 2024 TradeUP Securities, Inc.

Contact:

Crystal Chang

[email protected]

646-439-3115

SOURCE TradeUP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED