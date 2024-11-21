Life360 Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 278% revenue growth to continued focus and execution of key strategic growth pillars

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 , the leading family connection and safety company, today announced it ranked No. 393 on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America. Life360 grew 278% from 2020 to 2023.

“We are honored to be named to Deloitte's Fast 500 list. This recognition serves as a testament to our continued focus and execution as we deliver audience growth, expand our paid offerings and subscriptions, and drive profitability with operational efficiency,” said Chris Hulls, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Life360.“With this robust foundation, we are well on our way to reaching our long-term revenue goals and creating sustained value for our customers and stakeholders.”

With nearly 77 million monthly active users globally, Life360's category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small.

