The Emerging Multilateral Order in Privacy Regulation: Key Insights for Middle East Businesses Navigating Data Privacy and AI Challenges

(MENAFN- Action PR) 18 November 2024; DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — The rapid shift towards a more multilateral world order is set to create significant challenges for businesses in the Middle East as they navigate evolving data privacy and security regulations. According to Nick Savvides, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Strategy at Forcepoint, the fragmentation of global privacy regulations will increase complexity and compliance costs for organizations by 2025.

In his latest post in Forcepoint’s Future Insights 2025 series, Savvides highlights how this regulatory fragmentation, fueled by geopolitical forces, will create new challenges for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions. As privacy laws continue to diverge, Middle East organizations must adapt their data security strategies to stay compliant while managing the increasing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and data privacy regulations.

Key Insights for Middle East Businesses:

1. Balkanization of Privacy Regulations

The ongoing geopolitical realignment is driving a fragmentation of privacy laws, creating a patchwork of regulations across regions. This "balkanization" will make it harder for organizations to maintain compliance as laws conflict between jurisdictions. Businesses with cross-border operations will face a more complex regulatory environment, requiring heightened awareness of varying privacy rules.

2. The Role of AI in Data Security and Privacy

AI technologies, which are central to driving innovation, require massive amounts of data to function effectively. As AI adoption accelerates in the Middle East, organizations will face mounting pressure to comply with increasingly complex regulations governing data collection, retention, and use. Savvides notes that the volume of data required by AI will complicate the compliance landscape, as different regions will impose distinct legal obligations on how data can be accessed and processed.

3. Revising Data Security Practices for the New Regulatory Environment

To keep pace with evolving laws, businesses in the Middle East must revise their data security practices. Savvides urges organizations to embrace scalable, cloud-native solutions that enable them to efficiently manage privacy compliance across different jurisdictions. A proactive, human-centric approach to data security is essential to mitigating risks and ensuring that privacy regulations are met.

Actionable Advice for Middle East Organizations:

To address the growing complexities of data privacy and compliance, Middle East organizations should adopt technologies that streamline their compliance processes and manage privacy requirements seamlessly across multiple jurisdictions. As AI plays an increasingly significant role, it’s important for businesses to ensure their data management systems can handle the evolving demands of AI while remaining compliant with local privacy laws. Also, fostering a culture of compliance is essential. Investing in employee training and implementing robust data governance practices will help organizations enhance their security and ensure they meet regulatory obligations.





