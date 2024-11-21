Online Auction Features Rental And Production-Ready Audio, Video And Lighting Gear

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Surplus gear from Denver-based Greater Than Entertainment (GTE) goes to auction on December 5 in Tiger Group AV sale.
DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Late-model and low-hour gear surplus to the ongoing operations of Greater Than Entertainment (GTE), a full-service audio, video and lighting provider, goes to auction on December 5 in the final Tiger Group
AV auction of 2024.
The gear from GTE, which boasts more than 20 years of experience in Denver and serves clients nationwide, includes moving lights, static lights, lighting consoles, LED video walls, projectors, speakers, audio consoles, power distribution and more.
Among the assets being offered are audio consoles by DiGiCo and Yamaha.
Bidding for the timed, online auction
opens on Thursday, November 28, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Thursday, December 5, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).
"Tiger is extremely pleased to be selected by Greater Than Entertainment to conduct their first auction event to sell their top-notch AV gear in the heart of Denver," said Jonathan Holiday , Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This rental and production-ready gear has been tested by GTE and meets all the high standards needed for live production. In addition, GTE is offering shipping at competitive prices. We look forward to this wonderful opportunity as we come to the end of 2024."
Highlights of the sale include:
Moving lights by Claypaky and Martin
Static lights by Martin, Elation and ETC
Lighting consoles by ETC, MA Lighting and Martin
LED video walls by ROE Visual, Unilumin
Projectors by Panasonic and Barco
Speakers by Meyer
Audio Consoles by DiGiCo and Yamaha
Wireless packages by Shure
Power distribution equipment by Motion Labs
The assets can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT).
To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected]
or call (805) 497-4999.
For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:
Media Contacts:
At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected] ; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .
SOURCE Tiger Group
