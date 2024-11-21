Kamin And CADAM Announce Global Price Increase For Kaolin Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MACON, Ga., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin and CADAM today announced a price increase of up to 10% on their kaolin products effective January 1, 2025.

While inflationary pressures have moderated, the companies continue to be impacted by escalating costs in mining, environmental and regulatory compliance requirements, higher electricity rates in both the US and Brazil, and continued pressures in the market.

KaMin and CADAM are working to reduce the impact of these inflationary pressures through continuous improvement projects, but those initiatives have not been able to offset all the external cost pressures. To ensure the companies can continue to provide quality products and services, they are passing a portion of these costs on to customers. This action will also support investments in the companies' multi-asset, multi-site, multi-region capabilities to reduce the risk of supply interruption for our customers.



Customers will be contacted directly with specifics on their increase including any additional logistics or handling costs beyond product increases. For further information, customers are encouraged to contact their local business managers or email [email protected] .

About KaMin and CADAM – KaMin and CADAM are recognized as global leaders that enhance the performance of everyday products through innovative mineral solutions. With more than 100 years of experience and nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the companies deliver performance mineral solutions for a broad spectrum of end-use markets including building & construction, automotive, agriculture, health and beauty, packaging, and specialty and graphic paper. From 11 production and converting facilities, KaMin and CADAM create solutions from the ground up for customers in more than 70 countries.

