Dan Thompson Memorial Developmental Disabilities Community Service Account Wins 2024 Cathy Anderson Award For Public-Private Partnership

Public Consulting Group (PCG) and the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) are pleased to announce that the Dan Thompson Memorial Developmental Disabilities Community Service Account collaboration is the recipient of the 2024 Cathy Anderson Award for Public-Private Partnership.

A collaborative effort between PCG and NASDDDS, this award was named in memoriam of Cathy Anderson, a former PCG employee and past president of the NASDDDS Board of Directors, who dedicated her career to improving the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The Cathy Anderson Award for Public-Private Partnership aims to spotlight strong, innovative public-private partnerships that enhance the lives of people with disabilities.

"We are pleased to recognize the Dan Thompson Memorial Development Disabilities Community Service Account as the third annual recipient of the Cathy Anderson Award for Public-Private Partnership," said PCG Associate Practice Area Director Jill Reynolds. "The demonstrated collaboration between government and non-government entities has been instrumental in enhancing quality of life, accessibility, and community engagement opportunities for people with developmental disabilities and reflects the essence of Cathy Anderson's legacy and this award named in her honor."

Selected from an extensive list of applicants, the Dan Thompson Account is a partnership led by the Washington State Developmental Disabilities Council and Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. Established in 2005, the account honors Dan Thompson, an advocate for the disability community in Washington state. It collaborates with community organizations, including non-profits and for-profits, to provide a wide range of supports, services, and opportunities to enhance the lives of people with I/DD.

The account's success would not have been possible without the partnership between public and private entities. It has not only helped government agencies rethink how they work with local community organizations to provide tailored services and solutions, but also provided communities with the opportunity to create solutions that meet their needs. This partnership serves as a testament to how public-private collaboration can create meaningful impact on our communities.

"The Dan Thompson Account demonstrates the power of collaboration between public and private entities, which is exactly the kind of partnership that Cathy Anderson advocated for throughout her career," said NASDDDS Executive Director Mary Sowers. "The account's success illustrates how government agencies and community organizations can work together to develop services tailored to the unique needs of those with I/DD. Congratulations to Washington state and those who contributed to the success of this partnership."

