The holidays are one of the busiest and most disruptive times of the year. In 2023, 62% of Americans planned to during November and December. pressure and familial interactions were also leading causes of stress for 89% of the population . Toss in the fact that it's an election year, and the last two months of 2024 are set to increase the tension, stress, and distractions. Magnum Nutraceuticals' nutrient-rich, on-the-go supplements help health-conscious individuals consistently fuel their bodies and maintain their fitness and nutrition goals, even amid a chaotic schedule.

Magnum Nutraceuticals' Holiday Stack Offers Premium Nutritional Support On-the-Go

"With so much on your plate - and plenty of holiday junk food available - it's easy to come up short when it comes to healthy eating and nutrition at this time of year," said Magnum Nutraceuticals CEO Bill Russell. "If COVID taught us anything, though, it's that our health is number one. Without it, we have nothing. At Magnum Nutraceuticals, we've taken that seriously for the past 20 years - and we are still investing

in new ways to help people stay healthy and enjoy their lives to the fullest, even during the holidays."

Magnum Nutraceuticals' new Holiday Stack is the latest manifestation of this ongoing commitment to health. The quadruple-pack contains nutrient-rich, accessible products ideal for the busy weeks ahead, including:



NEKTR : A daily greens and superfood supplement that features a powerhouse of micronutrients and antioxidants, including over 50 vibrant fruits and vegetables blended for optimal nutrition. The tasty option is also available in a new Passion Fruit Bliss flavor as of November 19th.

PRIMER : A multivitamin performance pack perfect for on-the-go needs, offering foundational nutrient support and 75 micronutrients that fuel cellular performance and immunity.

REFRSH : An on-the-go recovery, hydration, and replenishment supplement packed with electrolytes and vitamins, including vitamins B6, B12, magnesium, sodium, pantothenic acid, and potassium. Mix, drink, and repeat - anywhere, anytime. ÄRA : Also an on-the-go protein powder creamer formulated to deliver a quick hit of 10g of protein. Specially designed to add to coffee, tea, matcha, hot chocolate - any hot beverage - without compromising its nutritional value. It's even good for a bowl of morning oats!

From multivitamins to protein powdered creamers, Magnum Nutraceuticals' Essentials line of products is stocked and standing by to help people from all walks of life as they strive to stay healthy and maintain nutrition and fitness goals in the busy season ahead.

About Magnum Nutraceuticals

Magnum Nutraceuticals was founded in 2005 and operates out of British Columbia and Ontario, Canada. The award-winning, top-tier supplement brand produces a wide range of supplements that target muscle-building, athletic performance, weight loss, and general health. These feature innovative formulas created by the world's best nutritionists, food scientists, and flavorists.

Elevate your fitness. Embrace the transformation. Unleash your full potential. Learn more at magnumsupps .

