The National Police Association Urges Contacting The NY Parole Board To Keep The Killer Of Sgt. Timothy J. Henck Behind Bars

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 31, 1995, Arthur Adinolfi, already on probation for a previous robbery spree, was being pursued after breaking into three different stores on the same night. Upon leaving the scene, the defendant disregarded the flashing lights of a responding patrol car and led the on a high-speed car chase during which he drove his van without headlights, through traffic signals, and against the flow of traffic on a major highway at speeds over 100 mph, placing innocent New Yorkers at risk.

Sgt. Timothy J. Henck

Suffolk County Police Department Sergeant Timothy Henck supervised the pursuit as it sped westbound on the Long Island Expressway toward Huntington. Sergeant Henck, considering the safety of other officers and motorists, attempted to stop the van the subject was fleeing in. The subject rammed Sgt. Henck's vehicle numerous times, pushing it into an embankment on the Expressway near exit 52. Sergeant Henck was pinned in his patrol vehicle. When he was removed from the vehicle, officers performed CPR, and he was then airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he died of his injuries a week later.

Sergeant Tim Henck was a 9-year- dedicated and respected veteran officer. He was a devoted father, son, spouse, and friend. His daughter was only six weeks old when he was murdered.

Arthur Adinolfi, inmate 96A4871, was convicted of murder in the second degree, burglary in the third degree (two counts), attempted burglary in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree (four counts), and sentenced to life.

It hasn't been life yet.

"Arthur Adinolfi deprived a daughter of her father and a wife of her husband for life. There should be no parole," said Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret.) spokesperson for the National Police Association.

