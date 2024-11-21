(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vonglis to help manage NANO Nuclear's key relationships as it proceeds through the development and licensure process for its advanced microreactors, other nuclear technologies and services

New York, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or“the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and company focused on developing portable, clean energy solutions, today announced that the Hon. John G. Vonglis, former Chief Officer of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Acting Director of DOE's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (APRA-E), and Chairman of NANO Nuclear's Executive Advisory Board for Strategic Initiatives has transitioned to an active corporate role within NANO Nuclear as its Executive Director of Global Government Affairs.

In his new role, Vonglis will play a vital role in strengthening relationships with key government agencies and policymakers, ensuring alignment between NANO Nuclear's goals and government priorities in encouraging and financing nuclear energy. His appointment is a key element in NANO Nuclear's management expansion strategy, which has attracted top financial, regulatory, and scientific leaders to NANO Nuclear in recent months. The assembled team of highly qualified and proven leaders positions NANO Nuclear to capitalize on the rising momentum in the industry, fueled by U.S. government support, growing public interest, and favorable capital market conditions.

“During my time at DOE, but specifically ARPA-E, my focus was on identifying cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking companies with the potential to drive transformative change,” said John G. Vonglis, Executive Director, Global Government Affairs of NANO Nuclear Energy. “During my short time on NANO Nuclear's executive advisory board, I've seen firsthand that NANO Nuclear is precisely that kind of company I've always valued, with advanced, portable power solutions and other auxiliary businesses that have the potential to transform the U.S. nuclear energy landscape. I am thrilled to take on this expanded role in guiding NANO Nuclear with its key government relationships and thus helping to shape the future of this nation's advanced nuclear energy initiatives.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Executive Advisory Board Chairman for Strategic Initiatives, John G. Vonglis, Transitions to Active Role as Executive Director of Global Government Affairs.

Mr. Vonglis served as the Senate-confirmed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of the DOE from 2017 to 2019. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vonglis oversaw all financial matters for the DOE. He was also appointed by the President as Acting Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), a federal agency focused on advancing early-stage, high-potential, high-impact energy technologies while minimizing risk to taxpayers.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome John to his new position with NANO Nuclear,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “His decision to step into an operational position is an important validation of our efforts to lead on the cutting edge of the U.S. nuclear energy industry. John's extensive experience and deep expertise in government funding opportunities will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build momentum, and I look forward to working with him as we drive our company forward.”

“We are grateful that our strong position and growing reputation in the advanced nuclear technology industry allow us to attract top professionals and leaders like John,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “John's commitment to taking on a leading role speaks NANO Nuclear's value proposition and potential. His leadership will be crucial as we advance our microreactor designs, 'ZEUS and 'ODIN,' to the next stages of development and continue our strategic dialogues with government agencies to further our growth and licensing efforts.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and“ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor , each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

