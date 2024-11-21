Calcium+Company Launches New Commercial Planning And Market Access Division: Cobalt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium+Company, a leading diversified communications group, today announced the launch of Cobalt, a new division focused on commercial planning and access.

The division will be led by veterans Eric Shaffer (EVP, Commercial Planning) and Steve Hamburg (Managing Partner), with additional leadership provided by Calcium+Company CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis. Shaffer and Hamburg bring more than 60 years of combined experience in commercial strategy and market access, with a proven record of optimizing market performance and patient access across multiple therapeutic areas like rare disease and oncology.

“With treatment landscapes evolving at an unprecedented pace, the stakes have never been higher,” said Lewis.“As categories grow more competitive and treatments become increasingly sophisticated and costly, navigating a drug's commercial pathway requires a nuanced understanding of value at every stage-from R&D to launch, reimbursement, franchise expansion, and even LOE planning. Through Cobalt, we aim to create nourishing strategies that support a drug's entire lifecycle, optimizing every phase of its journey to ensure sustained impact.”

Shaffer noted that Cobalt's core offerings can improve both business and health outcomes. "Seamlessly combining high-level expertise in commercial planning and market access, Cobalt can effectively identify and mobilize key value drivers. This will maximize both customer uptake and payor support."

Cobalt marks the latest addition to Calcium+Company's growing portfolio of specialized divisions, building on the successful launches 2023 of PRotein, its full-service health and wellness public relations division, and Amino, focused exclusively on oncology marketing. Vitamin MD, the company's thriving medical communications division, launched in 2022.

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is a leading health communications group offering a diverse range of marketing-critical tools and services. It's led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 160 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company delivers leading-edge talent and innovation across strategic, creative, engagement, and communications disciplines – all focused on nourishing brand and business success. The company is also committed to being a positive, nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium+Company was recently awarded Independent Agency of the Year with PE Backing in the 2023 MM+M Awards.

