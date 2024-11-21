Phunware Survey On Resort Guest Digital Experiences Highlights Connection Between Mobile App Integration And Guest Satisfaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey Discovers Key Factors that Influence Guest Interactions and Preferences for Mobile App Engagement with Actionable Recommendations for Resort Operators

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, released The Essential Guide to Resort Guest Digital Experience .

The guide is based on a survey, conducted by Phunware, of 780 U.S. travelers from August to September 2024 to better understand resort guest expectations, behaviors and preferences using mobile apps while traveling.

“As digital technology levels the boundaries between physical and digital experiences, resort guests increasingly seek seamless, intuitive, and personalized interactions throughout their stay,” said Jeremy Kidd, General Manager, Phunware Software.“In today's competitive hospitality industry, understanding resort guest values, preferences, and motivations regarding digital services has become crucial to delivering exceptional resort experiences.”

The Phunware guide explores the boundaries between physical and digital experiences and guest expectations of interactions at resorts. The survey findings suggest that, from mobile check-ins and digital room keys to personalized recommendations and instant service requests, resort guests now expect the same high level of convenience and efficiency of mobile and related digital services that they do in other aspects of their daily lives.

The following are some of the key findings of the survey:



77% of guests expected high personal data protection.

83% of guests indicated that they were likely to provide feedback using a mobile app after participating in a resort activity or service.

65% of guests said mobile app engagement enhances their views of the 'resort's commitment to the guest experience.'

82% of guests indicated that using a resort's mobile app would 'improve their overall experience.'

95% of guests supported the notion that resorts should offer 'real-time updates on activity and service availability.'

Guests rated 'ease of booking' and 'booking convenience' as top drivers, 64% and 56%, respectively, in their decision-making to utilize ancillary resort services. 74% of guests indicated that they would likely use a retailer's app when shopping, underscoring the importance of mobile engagement in hospitality.



Phunware believes these findings are indicative of significant opportunities for brands to address hospitality guest digital preferences and build positive impressions with those guests through mobile app interactions, regardless of their prior digital engagements.

Methodology Note: the guide is based on a Phunware survey of a representative sample of 780 U.S. travelers with data collection from August to September 2024.

The full guide can be found here .

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware's mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through its new Generative AI platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

For more information on Phunware, please visit . To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware's mobile app technologies, visit ai.phunware.com

