Ayushman Bharat Becomes Lifeline Of Samastipur Residents, Camps Organised For Issuing Health Card

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is turning out to be a lifeline for the residents of Bihar's Samastipur district.

Many residents of the city have benefitted from the scheme in the recent past and following in their footsteps, many others are queuing up at offices to get the Ayushman card issued in their name.

Taking a step further, the government has also set up camps in the city to turn the dream project of the Prime into reality. At these health camps, those above 70 years of age are also submitting their application for Ayushman cards.

Civil Surgeon Dr. S.K. Choudhary told IANS that the procedure to issue new Ayushman cards has begun in all Panchayats of all the blocks of the district. Every elderly person above 70 years of age will be given his/her card, as part of the Centre's JM-JAY scheme.

“For this, the elderly do not have to pay any amount, they are just expected to visit the Centre. Through this Ayushman card, they will get treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in a year. The creation of this card will benefit those elderly people whose family members do not take proper care of them after they become old,” he shared.

According to estimates, there are about more than 15 lakh people in the age bracket above 70 years, in the district.

“Till now, Ayushman cards have been issued to 7.22 lakh people, out of which 54,211 people have had their diseases treated under this scheme. In return, the government has given a payment of Rs 54.18 crore to various hospitals,” said an official.

PM-JAY is the world's largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government. It provides a cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation across public and private empanelled hospitals in the country.