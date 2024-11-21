Nvidia Beats Expectations Again, Reports 94% Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 21 November 2024: Nvidia has once again surpassed expectations, delivering a staggering 94% revenue growth for the quarter and exceeding consensus by nearly USD$2 billion. Profit for the quarter reached USD$19.3 billion—a striking comparison to its 2021 revenue of just USD$16.6 billion, highlighting Nvidia’s rapid rise in the tech industry.

Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, commented, "As was the case last quarter, the market may be slightly disappointed with its guidance despite beating analysts' forecasts, given that it didn’t meet the highest expectations. Nvidia sees Q4 revenue at USD$37.5 billion plus or minus 2%, which might be the headline the market dials in on. It’s only a small beat when investors have become accustomed to Nvidia raising its guidance in the billions."

He continued, "Given what we’ve come to expect from Nvidia, this wasn't a blowout quarter, but it doesn’t change the long-term story in any way. Demand for its chips is phenomenal, AI is only getting started transforming industries, and Nvidia is in the best position to benefit from the wave of spending we’re seeing across enterprises."

Despite the lower-than-expected guidance, Gilbert noted that any weakness in Nvidia’s stock following the results will likely be seen as an opportunity for investors. However, he cautioned, "There are some question marks on supply and its reliance on big tech, but Nvidia seems to eliminate concerns each quarter."

Nvidia remains a key player in the AI-driven revolution, solidifying its position as one of the leading tech stocks in the industry.





MENAFN21112024005513015899ID1108911008