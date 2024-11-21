TALLEST AND SHORTEST WOMEN MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME TO CELEBRATE 70th ANNIVERSARY OF GUINESS WORLD RECORDS

(MENAFN- Guinness World Records ) Dubai, UAE, 21 November 2024 – GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR), the global authority on record-breaking achievements, are pleased to announce the very first meeting between the tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi and the shortest woman Jyoti Amge in London, in celebration of the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day). They shared an afternoon tea at the iconic Savoy Hotel and swapped stories and experiences of life from two very different perspectives.



Their week-long visit to the British capital also included tours of iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.



With Jyoti standing at just 62.8cm (24.7in) high, and Rumeysa at a towering 2m 15.16cm (7ft 0.7), and as two of Guinness World Records best-loved title holders, the pair are also honoured as GWR ICONS in the book’s 70th anniversary edition.







Rumeysa, the tallest woman living, has a rare condition called Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth and skeletal deformities. Hers was only the 27th case ever diagnosed, and the first in Türkiye. Rumeysa uses a wheelchair and can only stand using a walker for short periods of time but refuses to let her physical challenges hold her back. As well as being an advocate for Weaver syndrome Rumeysa works as a qualified web designer.



Jyoti is an actress and is known for her role as Ma Petite in American Horror Story. Her career means she is the record holder for the shortest actress as well as shortest woman living. Jyoti was an average-sized child at birth, but as she got older her parents noticed she wasn’t growing at the same rate as her peers. Jyoti has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height. In 2009, she was announced as the record holder for the shortest teenager living (female) after doctors measured her to be 61.95 cm (2 ft) tall. And at just 5.4 kg (12 lb), she weighed only 4 kg (9 lb) more than when she was born. When she turned 18, she qualified for the shortest woman living category measuring 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.7 in) tall.



Rumeysa said: “It was so amazing meeting Jyoti for the first time. It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great. We do have things in common; we both love make-up, self-care, and doing our nails.”



Jyoti said “I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman. I’m delighted that I’ve met Rumeysa, she is so good-natured, and I felt very comfortable talking to her.”



Jyoti and Rumeysa were presented their GWR ICON certificates by editor-in-chief Craig Glenday for Guinness World Records Day. He said “Guinness World Records is all about celebrating differences, and by bringing together these two amazing, iconic women, they can share their perspectives on life with each other and also with us. The Guinness World Records ICONS are those record holders who truly embody the spirit of GWR. They come from all areas, from science and technology, sports and the arts and media, and are also those dedicated record holders who we see year after year. It's a chance for us to celebrate this amazing category of people and say thank you for being such great ambassadors for record breaking.”



Talents from the Middle East took part in the celebration of Guinness World Records Day. These extraordinary feats highlight the diverse talents and determination of individuals across the Middle East as they continue to break barriers and set new records.



From the UAE, Hamed Ali Al Shehhi set two remarkable records: the Farthest backheel kick of a football into a basket (12 meters) and the Most heel-to-foot football juggles in 30 seconds (16).

In Dubai, Syrian Yara Khudair and Emiratis Abdullah Al Hattawi and Mohammed Al Balushi achieved a stunning record for the Longest distance covered whilst performing a side split on two moving ATVs, spanning 400 meters. In Sharjah, Ammar Al Khudairy dazzled audiences by performing 127 consecutive football touches with the feet while paragliding, setting a new milestone.



From Egypt, Rami Abdel Hamid accomplished a remarkable feat with 33 consecutive pull-ups in open water in a single breath. Meanwhile, Syrian Adnan Al Mousa secured two incredible titles: the Heaviest single repetition weighted pull up in a wheelchair (32.60 kg) and the Most pull ups in a wheelchair in one minute (male) (10 repetitions).



In Lebanon, Bashar Salha added his name to the record books by achieving the most rope skips on a ledge in 30 seconds (70), showcasing incredible focus and balance while pushing the limits of human performance.



Additionally, Turkish Osman Gürcü wowed with his achievement of the Farthest basketball hook shot, reaching an impressive 25 meters.



Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day) is an annual celebration of record-breaking- a day which sees thousands of people around the world come together with one common goal, to become a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder. First held in 2004, GWR Day is now a much-anticipated event each year that has inspired some iconic record-breaking achievements.



From its inaugural edition in 1955 to the current 2025 edition, the world’s leading authority on record-breaking is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Over the decades, the organization has evolved to offer cutting-edge digital solutions, engaging television programs, and captivating entertainment events tailored for festivals and talents worldwide.





