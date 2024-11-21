Byrne Equipment Rental and NMDC Dredging & Marine join forces to build residential camp powered with Solar Energy

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 21 November 2024: Byrne Equipment Rental, a leading provider of rental equipment, has successfully delivered a solar-powered camp designed to accommodate 500 personnel on Sir Baniyas Island on behalf of NMDC Dredging & Marine, a leader in dredging, reclamation, and construction services.

Byrne Equipment Rental were selected by NMDC Dredging & Marine due to Byrne’s expertise and track record in providing innovative and sustainable solutions. The project will feature 700 solar panels, each generating 580 watts, along with inverters and hybrid controllers. This eco-friendly solution fulfills 60% of the daytime power requirements through green energy leading to a reduction in CO2 emissions of 475 tons annually, thereby aligning with NMDC's commitment to environmental sustainability and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

"We are proud to have collaborated with NMDC on this project, showcasing our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions," said Haroon Sarfraz, General Manager of Byrne UAE.

"This solar-powered camp not only meets the operational needs of NMDC but also contributes to a greener, more sustainable future," said Olivier Leclerc, NMDC Dredging & Marine Chief Operating Officer.

Sir Baniyas Island was established in 1971 by UAE founder, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as a Royal Nature Reserve. It spans 87 km² and is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and historical sites.





