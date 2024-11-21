Reality Defender Partners With Taskus To Expand Deepfake Detection To Content Moderation Teams And Call Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK and NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Reality Defender , an award-winning deepfake detection platform, and TaskUs , a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, today announced a partnership to bring advanced deepfake detection capabilities to TaskUs content moderation and contact center clients.

This collaboration allows TaskUs content moderation teams to maintain integrity, safeguard communities, and flag harmful content with Reality Defender's robust AI detection tools, through a Chrome browser integration. Additionally, TaskUs will help integrate Reality Defender's robust audio deepfake detection solution into clients' customer experience workflows. This will enable contact centers to flag AI-generated voices, prevent deepfake fraud and identity theft, and increase operational efficiency.

"The threat of AI voice impersonation has moved from theoretical to a clear and present danger for businesses worldwide," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender . "In working with TaskUs, we're combining Reality Defender's advanced AI detection capabilities with their world-class content moderation and contact center operations to create a robust defense against deepfake fraud. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to secure digital communications and maintain trust in an increasingly AI-driven world."

Content moderation teams are increasingly overwhelmed by disinformation campaigns, reputational damage, fraudulent schemes, and other forms of AI-enabled harm proliferated by malicious deepfakes spreading on digital platforms. 39% of users in the U.S. have altered the use of their favorite platforms due to the deepfakes they've encountered, and social media is the primary source of AI disinformation for most users.

"As AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, our clients need both advanced detection tools and human expertise to protect their digital channels," said Phil Tomlinson, SVP of Global Offerings at TaskUs . "By partnering with Reality Defender, we're combining their powerful AI detection technology with our content moderation and customer experience teams to help clients stay ahead of emerging threats. This collaboration strengthens our ability to protect our clients and their customers from sophisticated AI-enabled fraud and harmful content while maintaining efficient operations."

Contact centers face an onslaught of deepfake attacks that leverage AI-created voice cloning technology to breach identity verification systems and initiate high-risk actions. Robust AI detection has become paramount to maintaining the integrity of operations and preventing scams. Annual losses to voice-based fraud reach

$25 billion (TrueCaller), and 37% of U.S. businesses have already been targeted by audio deepfakes (MasterCard).

The partnership between Reality Defender and TaskUs delivers two essential tools, tailored to distinct industries, to address a shared challenge: combating the threat of harmful deepfakes with a powerful, holistic solution that uses AI to catch AI while providing clients with the benefit of human oversight. As Reality Defender's AI-fueled detection tools work to reliably identify AI-generated content, TaskUs experts will utilize these findings to offer actionable results in protecting clients' content workflows and contact centers from being overrun by AI-generated forgeries, reinforcing trust, safety, and brand integrity.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an RSA Innovation Award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection web platform and corresponding API empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 54,800 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

