Storj Launches Channel First Program To Support Accelerated Adoption Of Its Distributed Cloud Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stor j

launches its First

program and portal, to strengthen support for their growing of alliance partners and resellers. This comes on the heels of Storj's recognition by Inc. Magazine with the

Inc. Power Partner 2024 award . Storj's Channel First program is designed to enable Storj channel partners to address complex challenges that customers face, from data growth and unpredictable GPU availability through traditional avenues to compliance demands for data retention in an increasingly global remote-first workforce.

Storj provides the most transformative innovation in cloud object storage since AWS introduced their service - and has built a robust platform on that foundation, designed to serve the distributed storage and GPU compute landscape.

Continue Reading

Storj provides the most transformative innovation in cloud object storage since AWS introduced their service - and has built a robust platform on that foundation, designed to serve the distributed storage and GPU compute landscape. The Channel First program supports this with:



Simplified deal registration -

efficiently

confirming partner precedence and support.

Easy collaboration - for partners to quote and sell, with clear predictable pricing and reserved capacity options created to prioritize partner revenue and profit growth.

Marketing and sales playbooks

- co-branded materials that resonate with customers together with sales content and training. Storj supports partners or co-sells as desired.

Proven integrations -

Storj has established reference architecture with the most relevant technologies in the world, supported by testing and documentation to remove guess work from integrations. Commitment -

Storj gives partners the resources and high-touch support they need to achieve breakthrough success. There are no additional costs and no minimum thresholds for partners.

CTO of healthcare MSP Cloudwave, Matt Donahue says, "Storage demand has outpaced traditional solutions, in part due to healthcare regulatory and compliance demands. In addition to table stakes requirements like rock solid security, speed and performance, pressures on MSPs are growing. Organizations need to accommodate more data while spending less and taking measurable steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Storj delivers a new paradigm, serving these competing demands in a transformative way that simplifies and accelerates growth in spite of a tumultuous landscape."

Storj's new Channel First portal is a robust information and support hub where partners can access assets and templates from video and written materials to case studies and solution brief frameworks and more. It delivers fast-tracked sales enablement from Storj's experts in industries ranging from media and broadcast entertainment to AI and machine learning.

The portal complements Storj's ongoing commitment to well-supported collaborations with its channel partners through in-person events. From IBC 2024 in Amsterdam to SC24 in Atlanta, this year Storj has shown its commitment to facilitating highly successful joint engagements with partners. In 2024 Storj has participated in conferences, exhibitions and events worldwide with over 15 partner organizations presenting demos and co-selling.

Storj CEO Colby Winegar says, "Data is propelling innovation across industries and Storj empowers our partners to deliver our platform and solutions to their customers regardless of size. This is a win-win-win for all involved. We believe in democratization, transparency and enablement, knowing the positive impact we can make for organizations from SMBs to Fortune 10 organizations."

Across industries, investment in AI is accelerating. The infrastructure required is challenging to source and many companies have explicitly decided to move away from hyperscalers. To meet this need, Storj delivers access to storage at the edge and preferred GPUs anywhere in the world with uniquely cost-effective and attractive terms. This highly differentiated offering combined with Storj's expertise with unstructured data is a game-changer when combined with the company's commitment to channel enablement. Storj addresses complexities and urgencies driven by data growth and AI adoption in a way no other organizations can, and its Channel First program is designed to optimize its delivery to market.

About Storj

Storj

is redefining the cloud to advance the future of data-sustainably and economically. Storj leverages the vast global supply of spare resources to deliver services with better security, durability and performance. Experience up to 90% lower costs and carbon reduction with Storj.

Follow Storj on LinkedIn ,

X and Instagram .

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Vice President, Global Communications

[email protected]

978-255-1159

SOURCE Storj

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED