Configit Expands U.S. Sales Team To Drive CLM Adoption

Two sales veterans tapped to increase share in North America

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced today the expansion of its U.S. team with two new hires. Sarah Golden and James McKenna will serve as Configit's sales managers for North America to help drive further growth and adoption in the U.S. and beyond.

These hires come as Configit sees higher demand for Configuration Lifecycle Management due to the need to digitalize the engineering process and improve the customer experience. This aligns with Gartner's report that

by 2026, CLM will transform 40% of manufacturers , reducing the amount of customer-specific engineering required to deliver products.

Prior to joining Configit, Golden leapt into sales by leading an international team before moving on to empower global enterprises to achieve digital success at Acquia. She has received multiple awards for her performance and skills and brings deep expertise in direct sales, consultative sales strategy, business development, team building, and leadership. Golden will be a key figure in growing Configit's North American footprint.

Based in Florida, McKenna is an IT sales professional with over 20 years of experience, including his most recent role as senior enterprise account executive for North America with Tacton CPQ. He is skilled in selling, leading, and uncovering and closing new business opportunities, and has also held sales manager positions at Liongard, Connectwise and Tech Data. At Tacton CPQ, McKenna was recognized as Rookie of the Year for 2023. He was also a multiple-year President's Club Winner at Tech Data and ConnectWise.

Configit is committed to bringing the power of CLM to more U.S. companies as manufacturers struggle to match pace with technology changes and customer trends, including the demand for customizable products. The company's CLM offering, Ace, eliminates silos between ERP, CRM, and PLM to improve engineering productivity, eradicate manual rework, and provide better and faster customer experiences.

Sarah Golden, sales manager for North America, Configit, said: " As someone curious and driven to learn, I welcome the opportunity to dive deep into Configit's technology. I'm looking forward to using my skills and experience to educate the market on what we can do for manufacturers of complex products."

James McKenna, sales manager for North America, Configit, said: "My career in tech sales spans various sales and management roles, with a focus on Configure, Price, Quote SaaS sales since 2015. I'm bringing my expertise in building relationships at the distributor, Value Added Reseller and IT vendor/manufacturer level to Configit. I am already busy making the connections that will expand our North American presence."

Kenneth Hune Petersen, chief commercial officer, Configit, said: "For maximum success, manufacturers must rely on an accurate, complete source of truth that enables an efficient manufacturing process. That's what we deliver, and that's what Sarah and James will represent as they act on our commitment to growth in the North American region."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VTTM) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website:

configit

