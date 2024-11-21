HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY ), today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Location:
Miami
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location:
New York City
Fireside Chat:
Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at
8:30 a.m., ET
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at .
About
Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences
is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked,
Harmony Biosciences
is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by
Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in
Plymouth Meeting, PA, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit
.
Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Brennan Doyle
484-539-9700
[email protected]
Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
[email protected]
SOURCE Harmony Biosciences
