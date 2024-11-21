Top Tips For Clear Drains This Season: Avoiding Brown Friday Blockages

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WACO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the day after Thanksgiving is widely celebrated as Black Friday, for Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, a Neighborly® company, and plumbers around the U.S., it's known as "Brown Friday"-one of the year's busiest days for plumbing services. The holiday season's increased meal prep often leads to clogged drains and plumbing issues in households across the country.







A common culprit behind these plumbing problems is the build-up of fats, grease, and food scraps sent down kitchen drains. As families cook and clean up after large holiday gatherings, it's easy for grease and waste to accumulate on the inner walls of pipes, resulting in slow drainage or complete blockages.

“Nothing disrupts holiday gatherings quite like a clogged kitchen sink,” said Matt Kunz, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing.“Keeping drains clear is essential to avoid bigger issues, and our service professionals are here to help homeowners maintain smooth-running plumbing with expert drain services and practical advice.”

To prevent holiday drain troubles, Mr. Rooter Plumbing advises against putting bones, potato peels, eggshells, and coffee grounds down the garbage disposal, as they can cause clogs. Homeowners are also encouraged to avoid pouring cooking oils or grease down the drain and instead let them cool and then discard in the trash. A simple food catcher above the garbage disposal can also catch large scraps before they reach the drain.









This“Brown Friday,” Mr. Rooter Plumbing urges homeowners to be proactive in caring for their plumbing to avoid costly household disruptions. A few preventative steps can make a big difference in keeping household plumbing running smoothly during the festive season.

For more information about Brown Friday and preparing for the holidays, visit mrrooter.com/brownfriday .

About Mr. Rooter ® :

Mr. Rooter®, a Neighborly® company, is a full-service plumbing and drain cleaning franchise with more than 240 franchises worldwide. Established in 1970, Mr. Rooter® franchisees provide services to both residential and commercial customers. Acquired in 1990, Mr. Rooter® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at and through the Neighborly App. For more information about Mr. Rooter®, visit . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

