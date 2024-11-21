عربي


Withsecure Publishes Its New Medium-Term Financial Target


11/21/2024 8:16:36 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WithSecure Corporation, Press release, 22 November 2024 at 15:00 EET

WithSecure publishes its new medium-term financial target

WithSecure Corporation has defined a new medium-term financial target for the company.

Target is applicable on the Elements Company segment.

In line with WithSecure's strategic objectives, the new medium-term financial target is:

Over the next three years (2025-2027), WithSecure will become a“Rule of 30+” company. The components of the target are

  • Annual revenue growth as percentage
  • Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of revenue.

WithSecure is targeting to reach a sum of the components that exceeds 30.

WithSecure does not consider the medium-term financial target as market guidance for any given year.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Vice President, Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

Tel. +358 50 4871044

...


MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108910895


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

