11/21/2024 8:16:36 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WithSecure Corporation, Press release, 22 November 2024 at 15:00 EET
WithSecure publishes its new medium-term financial target
WithSecure Corporation has defined a new medium-term financial target for the company.
Target is applicable on the Elements Company segment.
In line with WithSecure's strategic objectives, the new medium-term financial target is:
Over the next three years (2025-2027), WithSecure will become a“Rule of 30+” company. The components of the target are
Annual revenue growth as percentage Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of revenue.
WithSecure is targeting to reach a sum of the components that exceeds 30.
WithSecure does not consider the medium-term financial target as market guidance for any given year.
Contact information:
Laura Viita
Vice President, Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
Tel. +358 50 4871044
...
