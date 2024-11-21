Withsecure Publishes Its New Medium-Term Financial Target

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WithSecure Corporation, Press release, 22 November 2024 at 15:00 EET

WithSecure publishes its new medium-term target

WithSecure Corporation has defined a new medium-term financial target for the company.

Target is applicable on the Elements Company segment.

In line with WithSecure's strategic objectives, the new medium-term financial target is:

Over the next three years (2025-2027), WithSecure will become a“Rule of 30+” company. The components of the target are



Annual revenue growth as percentage Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of revenue.

WithSecure is targeting to reach a sum of the components that exceeds 30.

WithSecure does not consider the medium-term financial target as market guidance for any given year.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Vice President, Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

Tel. +358 50 4871044

...

