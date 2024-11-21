Provident Bank Strengthens Human Resources Team With Senior Vice President To Drive The Bank’S People Development Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident , a leading New Jersey-based institution, is pleased to announce that Kim Strignile has joined the Human Resources team as Senior Vice President, HR Business Partner Director. Ms. Strignile will lead the bank's HR Business Partner and Talent teams, playing a pivotal role in driving its people strategy.









In addition, Ms. Strignile will serve as a trusted advisor and change agent, collaborating closely with Provident's leadership team to cultivate a high-performing culture and enhance the employee experience. Together with her team, she will champion a culture of continuous growth and development.

“Kim is a proven leader with expertise in advancing workforce and talent strategies, significantly improving career pathing, development, and succession planning,” said Carolyn Powell, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're thrilled to welcome Kim as she joins our talented team committed to fostering a thriving culture that aligns employee growth with Provident's strategic vision and Guiding Principles."

Ms. Strignile has over two decades of experience in the human resources field, progressing in roles of increasing responsibility across TD Bank and its predecessor banks. Her extensive experience includes partnering with leaders across various business lines and enabling functions on strategic growth and talent initiatives.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.04 billion as of September 30, 2024, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

...

Vested

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: