Umoja Biopharma Appoints Scott Myers As Chairman Of Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), the clinical-stage leader of in vivo and off-the-shelf therapies that aim to realize the full reach and promise of CAR T-cells, today announced that Scott Myers has been appointed as Chairman of its Board of Directors, succeeding Dieter Weinand who will remain as an advisor.

“As Umoja evolves to clinical stage with significant upcoming milestones, I look forward to working with Scott as our Board Chairman,” said Andrew Scharenberg, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Umoja.“Scott's history as both a CEO and chairperson of multiple biotechnology companies in the Pacific Northwest, through significant periods of growth and clinical milestones, will be invaluable as Umoja looks to 2025 and beyond. I would also like to acknowledge and personally thank Dieter for his important contributions to Umoja's progress over the past two years and am pleased that Dieter has agreed to stay on as strategic advisor for Scott and myself as we continue to build Umoja”.

Scott Myers added,“Umoja is uniquely positioned as the leader for in vivo CAR-T cell therapies, with clinical trials recently initiating in multiple geographies and the industry's first US IND. I am both humbled and excited at the significant opportunity in front of us: to truly transform the way CAR-T cell therapies are delivered so that they may reach their full potential impact on patients.”

Mr. Myers currently chairs the boards of directors for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Convergent Therapeutics, and Dynavax Technologies. He previously chaired the boards of directors for Ironshore until its acquisition by Collegium Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics until its acquisition by Merck, both in 2024. He was also President and CEO of Viridian Therapeutics, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Rainier Therapeutics, and Cascadian Therapeutics, and has held additional board and executive leadership roles at other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Myers holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business (Booth) and a B.A. in Biology from Northwestern University.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR-T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja's VivoVecTM in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient's own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company's state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit .

