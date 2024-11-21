(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Growth in Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market: Rising Demand for Fire Safety Solutions Drives Expansion Across and Industrial Sectors, Boosting Innovation and Value Worldwide. Austin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Size Growth was valued at USD 599.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 821.6 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 599 million Market Size by 2032 USD 821.6 million CAGR 3.6% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers

Rising Construction Activities and Stringent Fire Safety Regulations Propel Demand for Fire Protection Coatings in Building Sector. Technological Advancements in Intumescent Coatings Improve Performance and Expand Market Reach.





The increasing demand for fire safety in buildings and infrastructure has significantly contributed to this growth. The rise in construction activities, particularly in urban areas, along with stricter fire safety regulations, has driven the need for advanced fireproofing solutions like cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings. These coatings are designed to provide essential fire protection by expanding when exposed to heat, forming an insulating layer that shields structures from fire damage. With the construction, oil and gas, and transportation sectors showing high adoption rates, the demand for these coatings is accelerating. The continuous innovation in coating formulations, including water-based and solvent-based solutions, has further enhanced their effectiveness, environmental compatibility, and cost efficiency.

Which S egment dominated the Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market



By Type: The market is primarily divided into water-borne and solvent-borne formulations. Water-borne coatings hold a larger share due to their eco-friendly nature, lower VOC emissions, and faster drying times. These formulations are particularly favored in regions with strict environmental regulations. Additionally, they are preferred for residential, commercial, and industrial applications due to their reliability, ease of application, and safety benefits. As sustainable building practices continue to grow, the demand for water-borne coatings is expected to rise, outpacing solvent-borne alternatives in the coming years.

By Material Type: Acrylic-based intumescent coatings are the dominant material type, capturing around 45% of the market share in 2023. These coatings are valued for their excellent adhesion, flexibility, and durability. They provide long-lasting fire protection, especially for structural steel and other building materials. Their resistance to cracking and peeling under heat makes them ideal for use in commercial and industrial sectors. Acrylic-based formulations offer a balance between cost-effectiveness and reliable performance, contributing to their widespread adoption in construction projects.

By Application: Structural steel protection leads the application segment, holding a substantial share of 50% in 2023. Fireproofing structural steel is essential for maintaining building integrity during a fire. Intumescent coatings help ensure that the steel retains its strength and stability, preventing collapse. This application is particularly crucial in high-rise buildings, bridges, and other large-scale infrastructure projects, where fire safety is a top priority. The increasing number of commercial, residential, and industrial buildings necessitates the demand for effective fireproofing solutions for structural steel. By End Use: The construction industry accounts for 55% of the market share in 2023, driven by the growing demand for fireproofing solutions in both new construction and retrofitting projects. As fire safety regulations become more stringent worldwide, the need for protective coatings in buildings and infrastructure is on the rise. With increased focus on high-rise buildings and large commercial complexes, the construction sector remains the primary driver for the growth of fire protection intumescent coatings. Retrofitting projects, especially in high-risk areas, also contribute significantly to the demand.

Regional Analysis: North America Dominated the Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market

North America dominated the Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, holding around 40% of the revenue share in 2023. This leadership is fueled by stringent fire safety regulations in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. enforces strict codes requiring high-performance fireproof coatings in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings, particularly in cities like New York, California, and Texas. Canada follows suit with rigorous building codes in urban centers such as Toronto and Vancouver. The demand for fireproofing coatings extends beyond construction to sectors like oil and gas and power plants, driven by heightened safety concerns and the long-term costs of fire damage. With continued investments in infrastructure and a focus on building safety, North America is set for sustained growth in this market.

Recent Developments

December 2023: Hempel , a prominent industry player, introduced HEET Dynamic, a cutting-edge software solution. This innovative tool enhances the efficiency and accuracy of intumescent coating estimations for steel sections, simplifying the process for structural engineers and estimators.

February 2023: PPG Industries introduced a new line of intumescent coatings designed to provide up to three hours of fire protection. These coatings reflect the industry's commitment to enhancing fire safety while meeting the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

The Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market is set for significant growth due to ongoing technological advancements, stricter fire safety regulations, and a global focus on sustainability. North America continues to lead the market, particularly driven by regulations in the U.S. and Canada. The rising demand for fireproofing solutions in the construction, oil and gas, and industrial sectors ensures that the market will maintain a strong growth trajectory in the coming years. Innovations by key players further enhance the product offerings, ensuring that the market remains aligned with evolving safety standards and environmental goals.

