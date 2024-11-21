Stellantis To Participate In Goldman Sachs 16Th Annual Industrials & Autos Week
Date
11/21/2024 8:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stellantis to Participate in
Goldman Sachs 16 th Annual Industrials & Autos Week
AMSTERDAM, November 21, 2024 – Doug Ostermann, Stellantis Chief financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 1:20 p.m. GMT to 1:55 p.m. GMT at Goldman Sachs 16th Annual Industrials & Autos Week.
To watch the live session, visit the following webcast link:
Details for watching the fireside chat are also available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to attend the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.
# # #
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit .
|
| @Stellantis
|
| Stellantis
|
| Stellantis
|
| Stellantis
|
For more information, contact:
Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – ...
Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – ...
...
|
Attachment
EN-20241121-Stellantis-Goldman-Sachs-Media-Advisory
MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108910879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.