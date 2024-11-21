Mitch Gould's 'Evolution Of Distribution' System Revolutionizes Product Launch For International Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International companies can face various challenges when launching a new and wellness product in the highly competitive American market. The complexities of entering the US often discourage innovative product manufacturers.Industry expert Mitch Gould recognized this challenge and pioneered an innovative and comprehensive approach to product launches in collaboration with Consumer Products International (CPI) and InDistribution Media (IDM). This revolutionary system combines all the professional services needed for a successful product launch under one central command structure, simplifying the process for international companies.Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, understands the difficulties international companies face trying to penetrate the U.S. market. He remarked,“Imagine how difficult that becomes if you are an international company without an office and staff in the U.S. I developed my 'Evolution of Distribution' system, which combines all the professional services needed for a product launch under a central command structure.”CPI, renowned for assisting consumer product companies launch in America, acts as the U.S. headquarters for international companies.“We handle sales, marketing, operations, and any other service a client might need,” said Gould.“Our sister company, InDistribution Media, works closely with my CPI team at every product launch phase.”Gould emphasized that CPI and IDM take on managing the complexities of product launches.“We let the consumer product manufacturers do what they do best - create new products. We handle the rest.”One of the key advantages of CPI's“Evolution of Distribution” system is its cost-effective method of placing products with some of the most sought-after retailers in the country, including Amazon and Walmart. CPI's dedicated staff continually engages with buyers from both large and small retail chains throughout the year. At the same time, IDM manages all aspects of marketing, including strategic public relations, social media campaigns, and television promotion.Gould concluded,“We work closely with our clients to introduce their products to American consumers. Product manufacturers have a partner in CPI and IDM.”For more information about Consumer Products International and InDistribution Media, please visit consumerproductsintl and indistributionmedia .MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDERConsumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT INDISTRIBUTION MEDIAInDistribution Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.

