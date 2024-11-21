Single Lady Estates® Expands Member Benefits With Association For Entrepreneurship Healthcare Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single Lady Estates® partners with AFEUSA to empower women homeowners, offering resources, services, and affordable healthcare options for U.S.-based members.

- Bobbie Wasserman, Founder, Single Lady Estates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Single Lady Estates ® (SLE), a company empowering women throughout their entire homeownership journey, announced a partnership with the Association for Entrepreneurship (AFEUSA) to offer SLE members the access to a comprehensive safety net of resources, products, and services. A key benefit of this partnership is providing U.S.-based members with affordable healthcare options.

“Initially, we deliberated over this partnership, as AFEUSA's core focus is health insurance and business services for entrepreneurs - not our primary mission,” explains Single Lady Estates Founder Bobbie Wasserman. "However, with anticipated changes in U.S. health insurance, we recognized AFE membership as a valuable option to address the evolving needs within our community."

“We're excited to partner with Single Lady Estates,” said Jack Diehl, President of the Association for Entrepreneurship.“By providing essential resources and access to affordable healthcare options, we aim to empower the SLE community with greater stability and peace of mind. Together, we're building a foundation of support that enables members to thrive both personally and financially, reinforcing the strength of the SLE community.”

AFEUSA is a trade association supporting entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals, contract workers and consultants across all 50 states. The Association provides essential education, information, resources, insurance and financial services products empowering members to gain a competitive edge in today's economy through increased purchasing power and a suite of valuable services.

How it Works

AFE membership is available to both free and paid SLE members through our newly launched platform. For $4.99 per month, SLE members gain access to AFE's full suite of products and services. Please note that AFE's discounts and services are only available within the United States.

For more information about Single Lady Estates, please visit our website.

About Single Lady Estates

Founded in 2022, Single Lady Estates' mission is to solve specific pain points for women in homeownership. We empower women to become confident, successful, and thriving homeowners by supporting them at every stage of the homeowner lifecycle - buying, selling, and life in betweenTM. Single Lady Estates is a portfolio company of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) Founders Program.

