Peace Negotiations Should Not Happen At Expense Of Ukraine - Latvia's Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No peace talks can be held without taking into account the interests of Ukraine, and no decisions on this issue can be made without Ukraine. The decision of the Ukrainian people on peace initiatives should be supported by all countries.

Ambassador of Latvia to Türkiye Bahtijors Hasans said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“There are a lot of peace formula and peace initiatives that come from different sides. But I just want to mention one thing: any peace formula, any peace negotiations shouldn't happen at the expense of Ukraine. It should be clear to everyone. Now it's different from different sides, different ideas, but we are for Ukraine,” Hasans said.

The Latvian diplomat stressed that any decision to achieve peace should come from Ukraine.

“Ukraine should decide, and nothing should be decided without Ukraine. And Ukraine should decide, Ukrainian nation will decide, and we have to, everyone must be behind this Ukrainian decision,” the Latvian ambassador to Türkiye emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Chinese delegation to the UN called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to be held as soon as possible, saying that both sides continue to be“obsessed” with winning by force. At the same time, Washington said that the United States position and its allies and partners regarding potential peace talks in Ukraine is that Kyiv should decide when to start them and in what parameters to conduct them.