Turkey, Italy have mutual sensitivity regarding Mediterranean

(MENAFN) Turkey and Italy are aware of the significance of the steadiness in the Mediterranean, the chief of the Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee stated on Tuesday.



After a trip to the Turkish parliament from a delegation of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Stefania Craxi stated that both nations have a “common sensitivity” regarding the Mediterranean.



The bond among Turkey and Italy has obtained more significance in the global arena, Craxi further noted.



"Either the Mediterranean and the African continent will become a region of peace and stability, or terrorism, irregular migration, and instability will prevail," she stated.



"Just as this perspective of stability and peace brings us together, it is important in terms of enabling Italy and Türkiye to work together," the senator further pointed out.

