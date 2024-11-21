(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COP29 is held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, aiming to raise ambition and international cooperation through collective global targets to reduce cooling related emissions by 68% from today by 2050. China, as one key player, also makes its contributions.

In China, people continue to create green landscapes and guard stretches of greenness. From photovoltaic power stations in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, freshwater dolphin protection in Dongting Lake, to reforestation efforts on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, the drive for ecological sustainability gains fresh momentum in 2024.

Crossing 8,000 kilometers for greenery.

In recent years, Xinjiang, established what it describes as a 'Sunshine bank' - the Shenzhen Energy Futa Photovoltaic Power Station, which stands at an altitude of 3,300 meters on the plateau. Since its inception, the local population, who traditionally made their livelihoods from the farming of wheat and barley along with irregular work, now witness the local economic benefits and prosperity from the green energy plant which has also created local jobs. This is attested by Xiarewana Mairiwanjiang, who grew up in the area. She is now an operation and maintenance engineer at the photovoltaic power station after seeing recruitment information for the plant. She proudly notes that 'Life is getting better and better' since the establishment of the green energy power station.

4,000 Km to the east: Protecting finless porpoise.

Recent efforts to protect the finless porpoise in Dongting Lake are an example of the commitment of the country's biodiversity initiatives. Retired fisherman and local, He Daming, now Chairman of the East Dongting Ecological Protection Association in the city of YueYang, central China's Hunan Province, remarked that he felt depressed back in 2003 when informed that in four to five years the finless porpoise would most likely be extinct.

Consequently, he discussed this with his fellow fishermen and decided to leave the profession in order to protect the species. Fishing in the Yangtze River was subsequently banned in 2021, leading to an increase in population of the finless porpoise and a rise in the general fish population. He admits that whilst he doesn't make as much money now as he did from fishing, witnessing the transformation and the benefits it brings, is in fact more rewarding.

Reforesting Shannan City

The Shannan City (Lhoka) once was characterised by its sandy landscape in the 1970's. Fast forward to 2024, it has been transformed due to restoration efforts by individuals like Bianjiu – fondly nicknamed“Tree Daddy”. Defying elders and skepticism that it would be impossible to plant trees in sandy areas, now trees flourish and provide shade, food for livestock and habitats for wildlife such as musk deer, fox, deer and birds. Over 30 years Bianjiu's actions have transformed barren lands into thriving ecosystems, contributing to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau's carbon sink, which absorbs 162 million tons of carbon annually, ensuring progress toward regional carbon neutrality.

These success stories - from Xiarewana's energy advancements to conservation milestones in Dongting Lake and Shannan City - highlight just some of the green initiatives and continued commitment to green development throughout China.

