Subsidiary Of Eften Real Estate Fund AS Acquired The ICONFIT Production And Warehouse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, 21.11.2024, EfTEN Paemurru OÜ OÜ finalized the transaction by which the company acquired the property located on Paemurru tee 3, Laabi village, Harju County, Harku Municipality, near Tallinn.

Previously (30.09.2024 ), the fund has notified the of the conclusion of a contract of sale under the law of obligations. All the agreed preconditions for the transfer of ownership and the conclusion of a real right contract have been met.

The tenant of the property is ICONFIT (European Foods OÜ), the leading sports, diet and healthy food manufacturer in the Baltic States, who will after the completion of the building use the entire building under a long-term (10-year) lease. Construction works are progressing according to plan and completion of the building is planned by the end of April 2025. The fund receives a 8.1% rental yield from the investment.







Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: ...



