Shape Care By Yating Yang And Yaxin Li Wins Bronze In A' Sporting Goods Awards

Innovative Multifunctional Device Recognized for Excellence in Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sporting goods design, has announced Shape Care by Yating Yang and Yaxin Li as a Bronze winner in the Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Shape Care within the sporting goods industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative design that aligns with current trends and needs.Shape Care's award-winning design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders by providing a versatile and efficient solution for home fitness enthusiasts. The multifunctional fitness device addresses the growing demand for compact and effective exercise equipment, making it highly relevant to the current market trends. By advancing sporting goods industry standards and practices through its innovative features, Shape Care demonstrates its potential to positively influence the field.What sets Shape Care apart is its unique ability to transform into three different configurations, allowing users to target various muscle groups with a single device. In its original state, Shape Care functions as a barbell for chest push exercises. When bent, it engages the user's chest and legs, providing a comprehensive workout. Additionally, the device can be disassembled into individual components, each serving as a dumbbell for arm exercises. When reassembled, Shape Care becomes an abdominal muscle wheel, targeting the core muscles.The recognition bestowed upon Shape Care by the A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award serves as a motivation for the design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the brand, fostering a culture of creativity and pushing the boundaries of sporting goods design.Shape Care was designed by a talented team consisting of Yating Yang, Yaxin Li, Qianhan Liu, Haoyu Zhao, and Yunsong Liu. Each member contributed their expertise and skills to create a truly exceptional multifunctional fitness device.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yating Yang and Yaxin LiYating Yang and Yaxin Li are graduate students in product design from China. They currently work as co-designers at Daodun and also serve as design educators. With numerous awards under their belts, they combine teaching with social practice, integrating creative teaching methods with product design to enhance students' practical abilities and cultivate innovative thinking. Their dedication to design education has helped students gain the confidence and skills necessary for successful careers or further studies abroad.About DaoDun DesignDaoDun brings together elite design talents and educational resources in the art and design industry. By leveraging years of design experience, they have created a new system of art and design education that aims to elevate the background of designers and provide excellent design talents for art and design studios both domestically and internationally.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, safety, material selection, environmental impact, manufacturing efficiency, market potential, user experience, durability, versatility, accessibility, technological integration, cultural relevance, originality, fitness for purpose, ease of maintenance, packaging design, and cost-effectiveness. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the award welcomes entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, leading brands, forward-thinking companies, and influential manufacturers worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to showcase pioneering designs on a global stage, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

