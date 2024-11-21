Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Revenue Up 17% Compared to FY23

Net Income Up 41% Compared to FY23

Adjusted EBITDA Up 28% Compared to FY23

Record Backlog of $1.96 Billion

DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, (NASDAQ: ROAD ) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported and operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2024.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report significant growth in fiscal year 2024, led by the strong operational performance of our family of companies throughout the Sunbelt. We are proud of the contributions from our more than 5,000 employees that helped deliver a record fiscal year and generated revenue growth of 17%, net income growth of 41%, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth of 28% compared to fiscal 2023, including Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) of 12.1% for fiscal 2024. In addition, we completed eight acquisitions in fiscal 2024 that expanded our geographic footprint into new growth markets and enhanced CPI's relative market share across our Sunbelt states."

Fiscal 2024 revenues were $1.82 billion, an increase of 17% compared to $1.56 billion in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter revenues were $538.2 million, an increase of 13% compared to $475.0 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Gross profit was $258.3 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 32% compared to $196.4 million in fiscal 2023. Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $84.1 million, an increase of 11% compared to $75.5 million in the fourth quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $151.5 million for fiscal 2024, or 8.3% of total revenue, compared to $126.9 million, or 8.1% of total revenue, in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter general and administrative expenses were $39.8 million, compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenue, 7.4% and 6.9%, respectively.

Net income was $68.9 million for fiscal 2024, an increase of 41% compared to net income of $49.0 million in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter net income was $29.3 million, a decrease of 5.2% compared to net income of $30.9 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for fiscal 2024 was $220.6 million, an increase of 28% compared to $172.6 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in fiscal 2024 was 12.1%, compared to 11.0% in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $77.0 million, an increase of 11.8% compared to $68.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in the fourth quarter was 14.3%, compared to 14.5% in the fourth quarter last year.

Project backlog was $1.96 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.86 billion at June 30, 2024.

Smith added, "Earlier this month, we acquired Lone Star Paving, our new platform company in Texas. Lone Star is an excellent company with an outstanding management team operating in three of the fastest growth metro areas in the country. We are pleased to welcome Lone Star into the CPI family of companies. They uniquely fit our culture with a shared commitment to safety, operational excellence, employee advancement and smart vertical integration initiatives.

"In fiscal 2025, we continue to project growth and enhanced profitability, supported by eleven months of Lone Star's contribution in our fiscal year.

The addition of Lone Star positions CPI to accelerate our ROAD-Map 2027 strategy and to deliver long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

As previously announced, CPI's outlook for fiscal 2025 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is as follows:



Revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion

Net income in the range of $97 million to $113 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $347 million to $377 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in the range of 14.0% to 14.6%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are excited to enter Texas with an outstanding company like Lone Star. This transformational acquisition exemplifies the CPI growth strategy of partnering with experienced local operators who know how to build and operate great companies that we can further support within our larger organization. Moving forward, we will continue to benefit from opportunities afforded by a generational investment in infrastructure, the fast-growing economies in the Sunbelt, and numerous organic and acquisitive growth opportunities to scale our organization and deliver value to our stockholders."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2024. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay will be available through November 28, 2024 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13748361#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, CPI focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

