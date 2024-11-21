Beauty Campaign Photographer Courtney Dailey Expands Services With Creative Direction Certification Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stem Cell Serum KATE SOMERVILLE

Courtney Dailey Beauty Photography Skincare

Courtney Dailey Beauty Photography Floral Skincare

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Courtney Dailey, renowned beauty campaign photographer, is excited to announce that she will now be offering creative direction services to her clients. Dailey has recently completed a creative direction certification course led by esteemed Creative Director, Lisa Savage, and is eager to apply her new skills to her photography work.Dailey's decision to expand her services comes from a desire to provide a more comprehensive and well-rounded experience for her clients. With her background in photography and now her certification in creative direction, she will be able to offer a unique perspective and approach to her projects.This will not only elevate the quality of her work but also provide a more cohesive and impactful final product for her clients.Savage, an award winning and highly respected Creative Director in the industry, has worked with top brands and celebrities, making her the perfect mentor for Dailey. Through this course, Dailey has gained a deeper understanding of the creative process, from concept development to execution, and is now equipped with the skills to guide and lead a team towards a successful campaign.Dailey's new creative direction services will be available immediately for all her clients. With her unique eye for beauty and now her expertise in creative direction, she is ready to take on new challenges and bring fresh ideas to the table.This expansion of services is a testament to Dailey's commitment to constantly improving and evolving as a creative professional. For more information on Courtney Dailey and her services, please visit her website or follow her on social media.Contact:Courtney DaileyEmail: ...Website:Social Media: @courtneydaileyphotography

C Dailey Croll

Wondergloss Creative

+1 323-447-4176

email us here

