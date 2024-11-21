Tatweer Signs an MOU with ROSHN Group to Expand Collaboration in Development Projects in Mecca during Cityscape 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 21 November 2024 – In a strategic step toward enhancing integrated urban development in Saudi Arabia, Tatweer, a leading development company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Roshn Group during the Cityscape Global Expo 2024 in Riyadh. This partnership aims to expand collaboration to implement ambitious, multi-use residential projects in Mecca, specifically in the Al-Manar community. The initiative aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to an enhanced quality of life by establishing new standards in urban development.



This initiative is part of Tatweer’s strategy to drive urban transformation in the Kingdom and deliver real estate solutions that meet future needs. Through this MoU, Tatweer strengthens its strategic partnerships to support sustainable development and create urban environments that reflect the aspirations of Saudi society.



Abdulaziz AlZamil, Tatweer’s Chief Business Development Officer, stated, "Signing the MoU with Roshn Group is a key step in realizing our vision of building integrated and sustainable communities. Our partnership with Roshn Group embodies our commitment to developing high-quality projects that provide economic and social value to the Kingdom and contribute to achieving Vision 2030 goals."

Yassen Kattan, Head of Strategic Management and Corporate Affairs at Roshn Group, praised the collaboration with Tatweer, saying, "We are proud of our partnership with Tatweer, which has demonstrated leadership in real estate development in the Kingdom. Through this MoU, we aim to achieve joint accomplishments that support residential environments and contribute to the growth of the local economy."

This collaboration is expected to generate significant positive impacts, including the creation of local job opportunities and support for urban development across various regions of the Kingdom, solidifying Tatweer’s role in leading urban transformation and creating communities that align with the ambitions of Vision 2030.



