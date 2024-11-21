TAWAL and 5SKYE Join Forces to Empower Saudi Arabia’s Digital Future

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2024 - TAWAL, the leading Saudi ICT Infrastructure Company, and 5SKYE, a pioneering provider of edge AI infrastructure solutions, have signed a partnership agreement to support the acceleration of Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. Under the agreement, TAWAL and 5SKYE will jointly deploy 5SKYE’s next-generation 5G AI micro edge data centres, providing scalable, real-time data processing to power a connected, sustainable future.



The agreement was signed at the Connected World KSA with the support and facilitation of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



By combining TAWAL’s robust telecommunications expertise with 5SKYE’s innovative and aesthetically pleasing edge AI use case infrastructure, the partnership will enable industries across the Kingdom to adopt intelligent applications that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive growth. The infrastructure will support transformative use cases such as IoT-driven CCTV AI Analytics, Digital Advertising, and Edge Compute/MEC, further empowering sectors like public safety, logistics, retail and industrial automation, as well as smart cities initiatives.



Abdulrahman Almoaiqel, Chief Commercial Officer of TAWAL, stated:

“By combining TAWAL’s existing robust telecommunications infrastructure with 5SKYE’s innovative and visually impactful micro data centres, we are delivering next-generation solutions that will drive value across key industries. This partnership is about more than technology, it’s about enabling smarter, faster, and more sustainable ways of working for businesses, governments, and communities throughout the Kingdom.”



The partnership focuses on enabling critical industries to leverage real-time analytics and data-driven solutions, transforming the way businesses and services operate. From enhancing public safety and optimising urban mobility to driving innovation in industrial automation and digital advertising, TAWAL and 5SKYE are at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s shift to a smarter, more connected and innovative future.







Wolf Hisserich, Founder and CEO of 5SKYE, continued: “We are thrilled to join forces with TAWAL to advance the Kingdom’s digital transformation. 5SKYE’s high-performance, scalable infrastructure allows industries to embrace AI-driven innovation and deliver solutions at the near and far edge. This collaboration strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in digital modernisation and sets the stage for sustainable AI-adoption across different sectors and markets.”







