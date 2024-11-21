(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Between 2024 and 2034, the demand for modified flour is set to grow, driven by a global shift toward sustainable and functional foods. Over half of parents prioritize allergen-free options for their children, fueling this trend. Advances in processing techniques, including enzyme treatments and fermentation, are expected to enhance the versatility and functionality of modified flours across applications.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modified flour is experiencing significant growth, with sales estimated at USD 102.1 billion in 2024 and projected to reach an impressive USD 152.8 billion by 2034. This expansion corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The increasing demand for modified flour is driven by its diverse applications in food and non-food industries, as well as the rise in health-conscious consumer preferences and innovations in food processing technology.

The Rise of Modified Flours in Bakery Products

Modified flours are increasingly being used in bakery products to enhance nutritional value and improve functionality. They boost the fiber and protein content while introducing bioactive compounds that influence the volume and texture of baked goods. These flours are particularly valuable in creating gluten-free or low-glycemic bread, addressing the growing consumer demand for healthier baked foods. For instance, modified rice and cassava flours are popular in gluten-free bread formulations, offering a healthier texture and additional nutritional benefits.

Consumer awareness is also driving this trend. A recent survey revealed that 56% of American consumers check product claims before purchasing, with this figure rising to 61% in European countries. Modified flours are especially favored in bakery items like biscuits, as they deliver benefits such as enhanced crispiness, improved oil absorption, and extended shelf life. Additionally, flours derived from sources like banana, taro, and legumes not only enhance taste and texture but also provide functional health benefits, such as higher fiber content and increased antioxidant properties.

This shift underscores the evolving priorities of the bakery industry and its commitment to meeting consumer demands for health-focused and high-quality products.

“The modified flour market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing consumer demand for gluten-free, high-protein, and specialized flour products. Innovations in processing techniques and a shift toward healthier dietary preferences are expected to shape the market's future trajectory.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Market Overview

Modified flour, processed through physical, chemical, or enzymatic methods to improve its functionality, plays a critical role in various industries. It enhances the texture, shelf-life, and stability of food products and finds applications in baking, confectionery, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals. In non-food sectors, modified flour is increasingly utilized in bioplastics, adhesives, and paper manufacturing.

The market's growth is largely attributed to the growing popularity of convenience foods and clean-label products. In addition, the food and beverage industry's constant innovation to meet diverse consumer preferences is driving demand. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a dominant player, thanks to its booming food processing sector and increasing urbanization, while North America and Europe continue to exhibit steady growth.

Key Industry Highlights



Rising Demand for Convenience Foods: Urbanization and hectic lifestyles are fueling the consumption of ready-to-eat and processed food products, where modified flour plays a vital role in enhancing quality and functionality.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in enzymatic treatments and clean-label modifications are enabling manufacturers to develop healthier and eco-friendly flour options.

Growing Applications Beyond Food: Modified flour is gaining traction in industrial sectors such as bio-based packaging and adhesives, expanding its market potential. Asia-Pacific's Dominance: Rapid industrialization and changing dietary patterns in countries like China and India are propelling the region's growth.

Industry Challenges

Despite its robust growth, the modified flour market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and increasing consumer scrutiny over synthetic additives. Manufacturers are compelled to balance cost-efficiency with the rising demand for organic and clean-label products. Additionally, stringent food safety regulations in various regions pose compliance hurdles for new entrants.

Growth Drivers

The market's trajectory is shaped by a confluence of factors:

A surge in demand for gluten-free, low-carb, and fortified food products has created opportunities for specialized modified flours.Modified flour's versatility in non-food uses, including biodegradable materials and paper production, is opening new revenue streams.Subsidies and policies encouraging the adoption of bio-based products are aiding the market's expansion.

Key Takeaways



The global modified flour market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Health and sustainability trends are pivotal growth drivers, alongside technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to lead the market due to its burgeoning food industry and urbanization.



Leading Modified Flour Brands



Cargill

Ingredion

Kerry Group

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

DuPont (now part of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)

Bunge

Grain Millers

MGP Ingredients

Corbion

AAK

The Scoular Company

SunOpta

AVEBE

RCL Foods

Tereos

Harinera del Valle

Glico Nutrition

Manildra Group Others (on additional request)

Key Segments of Research Report

By Product Type:

As per Product type, the industry has been categorized into Wheat flour, Rice flour, Corn flour, Potato flour, Tapioca flour/starch, Cassava flour, Soy flour, Oat flour Chickpea flour and others

By End Use:

As per the End Use, the industry is sub-segmented into Bakery and Confectionery, Chocolates & Candies, Biscuits, Cakes, Bread and bread products , Dairy products , Infant formula/ Baby Food, Desserts & Smoothies , Instant food products, Beverages Processing

By Functionality:

Thickening, Stabilizing, Binding, Texture modification, Moisture control, Gel formation, Gluten modification Shelf-life extension are key Functionalities covered in report

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience store, Discount/Dollar Stores, Grocery Stores, Wholesale Stores, Online Retailing are key Functionalities covered in report

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of the regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation

El mercado mundial de harina modificada está experimentando un crecimiento significativo, con ventas estimadas en USD 102.1 mil millones en 2024 y se proyecta que alcancen la impresionante cifra de USD 152.8 mil millones para 2034. Esta expansión corresponde a una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 4,3% durante el período de pronóstico de 2024 a 2034.

La creciente demanda de harina modificada está impulsada por sus diversas aplicaciones en las industrias alimentarias y no alimentarias, así como por el aumento de las preferencias de los consumidores conscientes de la salud y las innovaciones en la tecnología de procesamiento de alimentos.

El auge de las harinas modificadas en los productos de panadería

Las harinas modificadas se utilizan cada vez más en los productos de panadería para aumentar el valor nutricional y mejorar la funcionalidad. Aumentan el contenido de fibra y proteínas al tiempo que introducen compuestos bioactivos que influyen en el volumen y la textura de los productos horneados. Estas harinas son particularmente valiosas para crear pan sin gluten o de bajo índice glucémico, abordando la creciente demanda de los consumidores de alimentos horneados más saludables. Por ejemplo, las harinas modificadas de arroz y yuca son populares en las formulaciones de pan sin gluten, ya que ofrecen una textura más saludable y beneficios nutricionales adicionales.

La concienciación de los consumidores también está impulsando esta tendencia. Una encuesta reciente reveló que el 56% de los consumidores estadounidenses comprueban las declaraciones de los productos antes de comprarlos, y esta cifra aumenta al 61% en los países europeos. Las harinas modificadas son especialmente favorecidas en productos de panadería como galletas, ya que brindan beneficios como una mayor textura crujiente, una mejor absorción de aceite y una vida útil prolongada. Además, las harinas derivadas de fuentes como el plátano, el taro y las legumbres no solo mejoran el sabor y la textura, sino que también brindan beneficios funcionales para la salud, como un mayor contenido de fibra y mayores propiedades antioxidantes.

Este cambio subraya las prioridades cambiantes de la industria de la panadería y su compromiso de satisfacer las demandas de los consumidores de productos de alta calidad y centrados en la salud.

Visión general del mercado

La harina modificada, procesada mediante métodos físicos, químicos o enzimáticos para mejorar su funcionalidad, desempeña un papel fundamental en diversas industrias. Mejora la textura, la vida útil y la estabilidad de los productos alimenticios y encuentra aplicaciones en repostería, confitería, salsas y comidas listas para comer. En los sectores no alimentarios, la harina modificada se utiliza cada vez más en la fabricación de bioplásticos, adhesivos y papel.

El crecimiento del mercado se atribuye en gran medida a la creciente popularidad de los alimentos precocinados y los productos de etiqueta limpia. Además, la innovación constante de la industria de alimentos y bebidas para satisfacer las diversas preferencias de los consumidores está impulsando la demanda. La región de Asia-Pacífico está emergiendo como un actor dominante, gracias a su floreciente sector de procesamiento de alimentos y a la creciente urbanización, mientras que América del Norte y Europa continúan exhibiendo un crecimiento constante.

Aspectos destacados clave de la industria



Aumento de la demanda de alimentos precocinados: La urbanización y los estilos de vida agitados están impulsando el consumo de productos alimenticios listos para comer y procesados, donde la harina modificada juega un papel vital en la mejora de la calidad y la funcionalidad.

Avances tecnológicos: Las innovaciones en los tratamientos enzimáticos y las modificaciones de etiqueta limpia están permitiendo a los fabricantes desarrollar opciones de harina más saludables y ecológicas.

Aplicaciones crecientes más allá de los alimentos: La harina modificada está ganando terreno en sectores industriales como los envases y adhesivos de base biológica, ampliando su potencial de mercado. Dominio de Asia-Pacífico: La rápida industrialización y los cambios en los patrones dietéticos de países como China e India están impulsando el crecimiento de la región.

Desafíos de la industria

A pesar de su sólido crecimiento, el mercado de la harina modificada se enfrenta a retos como la fluctuación de los precios de las materias primas y el creciente escrutinio de los consumidores sobre los aditivos sintéticos. Los fabricantes se ven obligados a equilibrar la rentabilidad con la creciente demanda de productos orgánicos y de etiqueta limpia. Además, las estrictas regulaciones de seguridad alimentaria en varias regiones plantean obstáculos de cumplimiento para los nuevos participantes.

Impulsores de crecimiento

La trayectoria del mercado está determinada por una confluencia de factores:

1. Tendencias de consumo conscientes de la salud: Un aumento en la demanda de productos alimenticios sin gluten, bajos en carbohidratos y fortificados ha creado oportunidades para harinas modificadas especializadas.

2. Expansión de las aplicaciones industriales: La versatilidad de la harina modificada en usos no alimentarios, incluidos los materiales biodegradables y la producción de papel, está abriendo nuevas fuentes de ingresos.

3. Apoyo gubernamental a las prácticas sostenibles: Los subsidios y las políticas que fomentan la adopción de productos de base biológica están ayudando a la expansión del mercado.

Conclusiones clave



Se espera que el mercado mundial de harina modificada crezca a una CAGR del 4,3% de 2024 a 2034.

Las tendencias en materia de salud y sostenibilidad son motores de crecimiento fundamentales, junto con los avances tecnológicos. Se pronostica que Asia-Pacífico liderará el mercado debido a su floreciente industria alimentaria y urbanización.



Principales marcas de harinas modificadas



Cargill

Ingredion

Grupo Kerry

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

DuPont (ahora parte de International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)

Bunge

Molinos de grano

Ingredientes de MGP

Corbion

AAK

La Compañía Scoular

SunOpta

AVEBE

Alimentos RCL

Tereos

Harinera del Valle

Glico Nutrition

Grupo Manildra Otros (bajo petición adicional)

Segmentos clave del informe de investigación

Por tipo de producto:

Según el tipo de producto, la industria se ha clasificado en harina de trigo, harina de arroz, harina de maíz, harina de papa, harina / almidón de tapioca, harina de yuca, harina de soja, harina de avena, harina de garbanzo y otros

Por uso final:

Según el uso final, la industria se subdivide en panadería y confitería, chocolates y dulces, galletas, pasteles, pan y productos de pan, productos lácteos, fórmula infantil / alimentos para bebés, postres y batidos, productos alimenticios instantáneos, procesamiento de bebidas

Por funcionalidad:

Espesante, estabilizador, aglutinante, modificación de la textura, control de la humedad, formación de gel, modificación del gluten La extensión de la vida útil son funcionalidades clave cubiertas en el informe

Por canal de venta:

Ventas directas, supermercado / hipermercado, tienda de conveniencia, tiendas de descuento / dólar, tiendas de comestibles, tiendas mayoristas, venta minorista en línea son funcionalidades clave cubiertas en el informe

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de la región, como América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Oriente Medio y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

