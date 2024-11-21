Entourage Health To Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) ("Entourage" or the "Company") , a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, announced today that the Company's third quarter 2024 results will be released after close on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The Company will host a call to discuss these results and provide an operational update and recap of achievements on Friday, November 29, 2024. Conference Call Details: CEO and Executive Chairman, George Scorsis and CFO, Vaani Maharaj will host the conference call. Following the opening remarks, management will be available to answer questions.

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 10:00am ET Toll Free Number: Canada/USA: 1-844-763-8274 International Toll: 1-412-717-9224 Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channelled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups, complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis – and now Dime Bag and Syndicate – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. Entourage is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals, sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities' regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.