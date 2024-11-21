Nayax Launches Automated Self-Service In El Salvador, Accelerating Expansion Into Latin American Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced that it will launch its end-to-end automated self-service payment solution across El Salvador, enabling consumers to make secure cashless payments at automated machines with VPOS Touch TM devices.

Nayax will work with trusted local partners to enable Salvadoran operators to join our global community of more than 90,000 customers, improving their customer experience with flexible, cashless payments and advanced loyalty programs.

As an initial stage, Nayax will install hundreds of VPOS TouchTM devices in diverse locations across El Salvador, including shopping malls, office buildings, universities, hospitals, and transportation hubs.

Expansion to El Salvador is part of Nayax's strategy to accelerate growth across the Latin American region, delivering innovative payment solutions to the rapidly growing and underserved network of automated self-service merchants. Nayax has invested deeply in full Spanish-language commercial and technical support across every line of business to streamline operations and provide the best possible client experience.

“We are proud to offer our automated self-service solutions to the Salvadoran market, marking a major milestone in our planned expansion across Latin America,” said Oren Tepper, Chief Commercial Officer of Nayax.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite , and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of Sep 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

...