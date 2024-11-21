Workiz Recognized As One Of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The leading field service management solution attributes its significant revenue growth to its commitment to innovation, AI leadership, and a strong growth

mindset.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Workiz , the leading field service management with over 120,000 customers, today announced it is now on the Deloitte Fast 500TM list, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Workiz experienced substantial growth during this period, helping its customers achieve an average revenue increase of 35% after their first year using the platform.

Workiz CEO Didi Azaria attributes the company's impressive growth to its commitment to advancing the field service industry through cutting-edge AI and staying closely connected with service professionals.

"This recognition highlights the innovative, AI-driven solutions we're bringing to the field service industry," Azaria said. "Our growth reflects our customers' success, helping them scale and expand their businesses, especially as they manage multi-location operations. We remain committed to supporting their evolving needs and driving their growth forward."

As the leading field service management solution for both field service businesses with multiple locations and franchises, Workiz offers an array of tools to help service professionals streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction and scale their businesses. From job scheduling and dispatching to invoicing, payment tools, and AI-driven features like Genius, Workiz is setting the standard for innovation in the industry.

"Workiz has totally changed the way we run our business," said John Batiste, owner of Grand Rapids Appliance Repair. "It's easy to use and packed with great features that have helped us grow, work more efficiently, and take better care of our customers."

Overall, the 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,097% and median growth rate of 458%.

"For 30 years, we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said

Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

About Workiz

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

