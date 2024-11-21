Colliers Named World’S Best Real Estate Advisor By Euromoney

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earns most awards globally with wins in 16 categories

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global diversified professional services company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is proud to be named World's Best Advisor by the prestigious Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards. Building on last year's Best Global Agency win, Colliers continued to receive the most accolades globally in 2024, with top rankings in 16 categories including Asia Pacific's Best Real Estate Advisor, Europe's Best Real Estate Advisor and Latin America's Best Real Estate Agency.

“These awards speak volumes about Colliers' global excellence in real estate advisory and client service across markets. From completing landmark transactions to securing project financing and revitalizing historic buildings, we are delivering on our mission to maximize the potential of property and real assets for our clients,” said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services | Global at Colliers.“We owe our success as one of the fastest-growing global real estate services firms to our talented professionals who lead the industry with their expertise and best-in-class solutions.”

Euromoney's Real Estate Awards celebrate the market's best real estate companies. They recognize organizations that are moving the dial through commercial success, as well as commitments to technological advances and sustainability initiatives that are improving the industry. For additional information related to the Euromoney 2024 awards please visit: Euromoney.com .

